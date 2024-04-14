Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Japanese Hololive VTuber 'Korone' has done all sorts of collabs and crossovers, and with this in mind, the Tsugunohi horror game 'Evil God Korone' has now got a surprise release on the Switch eShop.

This title originally launched on Steam back in 2021 and is priced at $4.49 (or the regional equivalent) on the Switch eShop. Below is a bit about it and you can check out the trailer in the video above.

The collaboration game between "Tsugunohi", a horror game of daily life erosion, and VTuber Inugami Korone of the VTuber group "hololive" is finally coming to Nintendo Switch. A miraculous collaboration work produced as part of VTuber Inugami Korone's birthday project in October 2021. Inugami Korone appears in the game as a "threat" to the player! Inugami Korone, who has played many horror games in the past, has taken over "Tsugunohi" as an evil god! Now, you too can cut off your "finger" and offer it to her.