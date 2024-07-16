Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

If you haven't given the puzzle game Magical Drop VI a go on the Switch yet, now might be the perfect time. The second free DLC was recently released and in celebration, the game is currently half price. The usual cost is $29,99 / €29,99 / 3,299 円 (or the regional equivalent).

This second season of the game comes loaded with three new characters (Hierophant, Judgement, and Father Strength) each with their own characteristics. There's also a multiplayer lobby (for up to 8 players) and a spectator mode, as well as the ability to create custom matches.

This second free update follows on from the free Season one update in November 2023, which added the three new characters (Star, Magician, and Emperor), the Room of Fortune, and Room of Records. Here's a bit about this latest entry in the series, if you haven't played it before:

"The legendary Japanese Arcade game is back! Choose your favorite character - will it be World, the Overseer of the Magical Land, the mighty Justice or the devious Black Pierrot? - and play in one of the numerous game modes available. Solve diabolical puzzles or beat strong opponents in versus matches. Play through an exciting adventure full of twists and turns, in Story or Path of Destiny modes. Challenge your friends and the best players online."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

Some of the earlier Magical Drop games are also available on via Hamster's ACA NEOGEO collection on Switch eShop.