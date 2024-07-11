Nintendo World Championships: NES Editon is just around the corner, scheduled to launch on the Switch on 18th July 2024.

Now, according to dataminer Yakumono over on social media, the developers of the game are none other than Nintendo itself and indieszero. If you're unfamiliar, the latter has collaborated with Nintendo on multiple projects, but perhaps most importantly assisted on the completion of NES Remix, NES Remix 2, and Ultimate NES Remix.

In other words, it's likely the best possible choice to assist on Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition.

I can't play the game but Nintendo World Championships NES Edition can be preloaded and has a 1.1.0 update already.

It's indeed developed by Nintendo and indieszero.



...so the codename is "Fake" (yep) and it uses NERD's NES emulator (NES Mini, NSO). — Yakumono (@LuigiBlood) July 11, 2024

The studio, founded in 1997, has also worked on the likes of Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, and Nintendo 3DS Guide: Louvre.

Nintendo is known to be quite secretive of its developers in recent years. The newly released Luigi's Mansion 2 HD was handled by Tantalus Media, while Princess Peach: Showtime! was developed by Good-Feel. Interestingly, however, we already know that Forever Entertainment is taking on porting duties for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, a title not due for release until 2025.