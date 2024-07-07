Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

At this year's Anime Expo, Spike Chunsoft announced Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid for the Nintendo Switch will be coming to North America and Europe next month on 6th August 2024. It is developed by TOYBOX Inc. and Millennium Kitchen Co.,Ltd.

This follows the game's Japanese release on the Switch in July last year. The local release will be released "exclusively" as a digital download for the Switch eShop, with a demo also set to be made available on 30th July 2024.

Satoru, the son of a circus ringmaster, just arrived in a seaside town surrounded by nature. Enjoy a special summer in rural Japan, where you'll meet many people and have amazing experiences. In the game's open world environment go to various locations without loading times or screen changes. Swim in the sea, climb up the mountain, take a train to the neighboring town... Immerse yourself in this seamless world as you go on your adventure. Have fun interacting with both the people who live in the town and your fellow circus troupe members. As you spend your summer days in town, you will even be asked to direct the circus. A heartwarming summer vacation adventure awaits you.

As part of this local announcement, Spike Chunsoft showed off a trailer (above) and also shared some messages from the creators:

Here are some screenshots, courtesy of the PR:

Excited about this one? Let us know in the comments.