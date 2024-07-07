At this year's Anime Expo, Spike Chunsoft announced Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid for the Nintendo Switch will be coming to North America and Europe next month on 6th August 2024. It is developed by TOYBOX Inc. and Millennium Kitchen Co.,Ltd.
This follows the game's Japanese release on the Switch in July last year. The local release will be released "exclusively" as a digital download for the Switch eShop, with a demo also set to be made available on 30th July 2024.
Satoru, the son of a circus ringmaster, just arrived in a seaside town surrounded by nature. Enjoy a special summer in rural Japan, where you'll meet many people and have amazing experiences. In the game's open world environment go to various locations without loading times or screen changes. Swim in the sea, climb up the mountain, take a train to the neighboring town... Immerse yourself in this seamless world as you go on your adventure. Have fun interacting with both the people who live in the town and your fellow circus troupe members. As you spend your summer days in town, you will even be asked to direct the circus. A heartwarming summer vacation adventure awaits you.
As part of this local announcement, Spike Chunsoft showed off a trailer (above) and also shared some messages from the creators:
Here are some screenshots, courtesy of the PR:
I absolutely adored the last Shin-Chan game, it was magical. I am not sure if this will be quite as absurd, but if it has the same warmth and charm, I will be all over this.
Didn't expect this game to come outside of Japan and even less so this relatively soon, love to see it for those who would've missed it otherwise and even myself as it will be much easier for me to eventually get it this way!
I absolutely love the artstyle. I’ll definitely try the demo, and if the gameplay clicks with me, I may well pick this up.
This game somehow reminds me of Attack of the Friday Monsters. I know it’s different, but I just get a simple playful vibe. I look forward to playing the demo.
@dugan same author
No physical release = No buy.
The Japanese version have physical release, why don't for USA / PAL version?
No more excuse genre like Boku no Natsu Yasumi cannot be appeal for Western audiences.
I'm sure some of Western audiences have interest with genre like Boku no Natsu Yasumi.
@Anti-Matter physical releases don't make sense for a lot of games because they're not gonna make the cost of printing. downloadable games make sense in the current environment
I enjoyed the atmosphere of Attack of the Friday Monsters, wish more games captured that warm, nostalgic feeling.
Hopefully Millennium Kitchen have only improved their craft since. I look forward to the demo
@tanaka2687
Physical release games and movies are more make sense for me than digital only stuffs.
@Anti-Matter I pretty much only buy physical carts for my Switch. I pretty much only buy digital titles if they are on sale at Steam. I see this is available on Steam right now, the sale price is only USD$36 ($44 with DLC) so I'm gonna just wait until it is under USD$10.
@tanaka2687 They already released this on PC, and the English translation is already coming to PC. This is a case of the publisher "double-dipping" and looking for max profits. Surely they could take a hit of 5 bucks or so to make a certain amount of physical games, or is that going to hurt their profits too much? And if gamers buy only digital, then this turns into a self-fulfilling prophecy, i.e., physical releases are going to go extinct.
I remember when this one was on a JP version of a Direct and my family thought this looked great. Looking forward to trying the demo.
