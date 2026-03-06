Ahead of MAR10 Day later this month, Nintendo may have teased a new update for the Battle mode in Mario Kart World.

In a now-removed post about 'Mario Day' events for World, a screenshot shows an updated Battle mode icon featuring a Bob-omb. World currently includes Balloon Battle and Coin Runners, and the return of Bob-omb Blast wouldn't be a surprise, as it's been a staple of the series for years now.

The current Battle mode icon for Mario Kart World shows a balloon and a coin. Of course, right now, there hasn't been any official announcement about additional Battle modes coming to Mario Kart on Switch 2, so we'll let you know if we hear any significant updates.

Apart from this discovery, Nintendo has this week announced a game sale for Mario Day and additional games for its Switch Online retro library.