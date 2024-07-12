Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Canari Games, the studio behind 2023's fantastic cinematic platformer Lunark, revealed an adorable Link's Awakening-inspired adventure earlier this year. Back then, the game was only confirmed for PC, but today, the developer has revealed that the game is indeed coming to Switch — and soon!

Castaway launches on Nintendo Switch and all other platforms on 16th August 2024 and will only set you back USD $7.99 / GBP £6.99. In the game, you play as Martin, an adventurer who crash-lands on an island. His pet soon gets kidnapped (pet-napped?) and he has to go and save him.

Castaway is an extremely bite-sized take on the Zelda formula; its Story Mode should only take you a couple of hours to beat, but clearing that will unlock Survivor Mode. Here, you'll get to scale a 50-floor tower which will deliver challenges aplenty. Plus, it just looks darn lovely, with colourful GBA-esque visuals and a catchy soundtrack.

Canari Games wants Castaway to cater to all ages, and there are various modes and difficulty options that will allow the player to tailor the game to their needs. 'Pacifist' will take enemies out of the game, leaving just the simple puzzles to solve; there's an 'invincible' setting that will give you the option to fight without fear of dying; if you want a challenge, then 'unfair' mode might just be for you.

There's even a speedrunning mode to see how long it takes you to defeat all three bosses and rescue your little pet. Almost everything you could ever want from a little adventure like this.

We're big fans of Lunark, so when Canari Games announced Castaway in April, we were praying for a Switch release. Luckily, it's coming, and very, very soon.