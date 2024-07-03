Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Developer Pixel Perfect Dude has today revealed a brand-new look at #DRIVE Rally, the arcade-inspired retro racer which will be starting its engines on Switch in 2025.

This is the same team that brought us the endless driving game #DRIVE back in 2021, though Rally is a little less... uhh... endless. This one will see you taking instructions from passionate co-pilots (including one that sounds jarringly like Arnold Schwarzenegger) as you speed through over 400km of rally circuits from lush German forests to frosty Finnish mountain peaks.

There are a boatload of car customisation options and a sweet photo mode too so you can snap up your creations in action. All this is wrapped up in a polygonal art style that is reminiscent of the '90s without pandering to that nostalgia too much.

You can find more information on the game's features and get a look at some screenshots below.

#DRIVE All Over the World: From the sunny landscapes of Dry Crumbs, through the whispering woods of Holzberg, to the chilly wilderness of Revontuli, each track offers unique features and asks drivers to go the distance.

Legendary Cars: Jump behind the wheel of legendary rally cars, including Das Holzwagen, The Doggo, The Bobond, and many more from the studio’s previous title #DRIVE. New from the ‘90s era are Das Sandsturm and Celestia, just for a start!

Passionate Co-Drivers: For better or worse, your co-driver is with you to the end! There to help and lend some humourous jabs, they’re your trusty navigator —and your worst critic.

#DRIVE Design: It’s your way and the highway, baby! From tires to tailpipe, build your car to your liking. Add your special touches with paintwork, decals, and decorations. Take a picture in Photo Mode - it’ll last longer.

#DRIVE Like it’s 1999: pumped up with 90’s Easter Eggs and references in an adoring homage to the thunderous days of rally racing circa 1990s, this game feels like a finely-tuned arcade experience, with no coins needed.

The Switch is no stranger to a retro-inspired racing game, so it will be interesting to see whether #DRIVE Rally can stand out from the crowd when it comes our way next year.

Will you be putting the pedal to the metal with #DRIVE Rally next year? Speed down to the comments and let us know.