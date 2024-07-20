Star Wars games have evolved over time and if you're wondering what the most popular games are based on this galaxy far, far away, read on...

Circana has released an "updated list" of the "best-selling Star Wars games" in the US according to lifetime dollar sales. This list dates back to January 1995 and runs up until May 2024. Below is the full rundown courtesy of Circana's executive Director and Video Game Industry Advisor, Mat Piscatella.

EA games take out the top three spots, followed by some of the TT Games LEGO Star Wars. Then further down the list is The Force Unleashed and this is followed by two more EA titles, and more LEGO entries.