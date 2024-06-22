Aspyr's Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection had a bumpy launch in March but has since received a few major updates including all sorts of fixes. This brings us to the latest third update.
Update 3 not only comes with server stability improvements and fixes but also some Switch-specific updates to saving and controller functions.
"Update III is available now for STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection on all platforms! Please continue to report bugs, errors, or unexpected behaviors to our support team via support.aspyr.com"
Patch Notes
All Platforms
- Made improvements to server stability
- Fixed an issue where a loud sound would occasionally play during matches
- Fixed various issues with the game crashing unexpectedly
- Fixed several bugs regarding UI and text
- Fixed an issue in splitscreen where first-person zoom had a distortion effect applied to one player
- Fixed several graphical issues across both games
- Fixed an issue where players could not spawn with award weapons and bonuses after reaching Legendary rank on the associated medal
- Fixed an issue where Award weapons and bonuses could be unlocked prior to reaching the required Veteran rank
- Fixed an issue where L3 and R3 would not be swapped after enabling the "Swap LS and RS" option
- Fixed an issue where Custom Campaign options could not be changed in split screen conquest mode
- Fixed an issue where the movie cutscenes would sometimes stutter
- [BF1] Fixed an issue where the Look Sensitivity option would continue to apply to the right analog stick after enabling the "Swap LS & RS" option
- [BF1] Fixed an issue where the AT-ST loadout would fail to spawn on the Tatooine: Mos Eisley map
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where the same 501st video journal would play at the beginning and end of missions
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where English voice lines would play after selecting a non-English language
- [BF2] Kill/Death Ratio now appears correctly on the ‘Career Stats’ screen
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where the player's weapon/item swap animation would often play twice during multiplayer matches
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where units would become invisible after entering vehicles, starfighters, and turrets
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where the entire screen is covered occasionally by an effect in hero assault
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where Kit Fisto could not perform their mid-air attack due to multiplayer lag
- [BF2] Fixed an issue during the Kashyyyk: First Line of Defense mission where the third objective would not complete when first entering the CIS capital ship hangar
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where Hero/Villian characters would occasionally appear to be floating above the ground
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where starfighters would pop-in while navigating capital ship hangars in multiplayer
- [BF2] Fixed a graphical issue with the Fusion Cutter's model when playing as the Republic
- [BF2] Fixed an issue with the UI for the AWARD Wrist Blaster only showing the ammo count
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where Hero/Villain voice lines would not play during multiplayer games
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where the ground would flicker on the Mos Eisley map
- [BF2] Hero Assault settings are now accessible in the ‘Session Options’ menu
- [BF2] Fixed an issue with sensitivity being too slow on the right analog stick
- [BF2] Fixed an issue during the Utapau Sinkhole - Underground Ambush mission where the Anti-Craft turret would be clipping through the ground
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where debug text could appear during Galactic Conquest
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where command posts did not display red/blue light
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where Achievements/Trophy progress would become out of sync with in-game medal progression
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where medals could be earned multiple times in a single life
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where vehicles would be instantly destroyed when driven on top of a specific hill in Geonosis: Dust Plains
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where analog sensitivity would be too low while piloting vehicles, starfights, and turrets
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where Chewbacca's guided rocket would not fire in the Bespin Map
- [BF2] Fixed a graphical issue on Hoth where the snow would appear multi-colored
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where hit VFX and animations were occasionally not seen by clients in Hero Assault mode
Nintendo Switch
- [BF1] Fixed an issue where saves could not be made while playing splitscreen Galactic Conquest
- [BF2] Fixed an issue where vibration fails to function while using a wired Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.