Aspyr's Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection had a bumpy launch in March but has since received a few major updates including all sorts of fixes. This brings us to the latest third update.

Update 3 not only comes with server stability improvements and fixes but also some Switch-specific updates to saving and controller functions.

"Update III is available now for STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection on all platforms! Please continue to report bugs, errors, or unexpected behaviors to our support team via support.aspyr.com"

Patch Notes

All Platforms

Made improvements to server stability

Fixed an issue where a loud sound would occasionally play during matches

Fixed various issues with the game crashing unexpectedly

Fixed several bugs regarding UI and text

Fixed an issue in splitscreen where first-person zoom had a distortion effect applied to one player

Fixed several graphical issues across both games

Fixed an issue where players could not spawn with award weapons and bonuses after reaching Legendary rank on the associated medal

Fixed an issue where Award weapons and bonuses could be unlocked prior to reaching the required Veteran rank

Fixed an issue where L3 and R3 would not be swapped after enabling the "Swap LS and RS" option

Fixed an issue where Custom Campaign options could not be changed in split screen conquest mode

Fixed an issue where the movie cutscenes would sometimes stutter

[BF1] Fixed an issue where the Look Sensitivity option would continue to apply to the right analog stick after enabling the "Swap LS & RS" option

[BF1] Fixed an issue where the AT-ST loadout would fail to spawn on the Tatooine: Mos Eisley map

[BF2] Fixed an issue where the same 501st video journal would play at the beginning and end of missions

[BF2] Fixed an issue where English voice lines would play after selecting a non-English language

[BF2] Kill/Death Ratio now appears correctly on the ‘Career Stats’ screen

[BF2] Fixed an issue where the player's weapon/item swap animation would often play twice during multiplayer matches

[BF2] Fixed an issue where units would become invisible after entering vehicles, starfighters, and turrets

[BF2] Fixed an issue where the entire screen is covered occasionally by an effect in hero assault

[BF2] Fixed an issue where Kit Fisto could not perform their mid-air attack due to multiplayer lag

[BF2] Fixed an issue during the Kashyyyk: First Line of Defense mission where the third objective would not complete when first entering the CIS capital ship hangar

[BF2] Fixed an issue where Hero/Villian characters would occasionally appear to be floating above the ground

[BF2] Fixed an issue where starfighters would pop-in while navigating capital ship hangars in multiplayer

[BF2] Fixed a graphical issue with the Fusion Cutter's model when playing as the Republic

[BF2] Fixed an issue with the UI for the AWARD Wrist Blaster only showing the ammo count

[BF2] Fixed an issue where Hero/Villain voice lines would not play during multiplayer games

[BF2] Fixed an issue where the ground would flicker on the Mos Eisley map

[BF2] Hero Assault settings are now accessible in the ‘Session Options’ menu

[BF2] Fixed an issue with sensitivity being too slow on the right analog stick

[BF2] Fixed an issue during the Utapau Sinkhole - Underground Ambush mission where the Anti-Craft turret would be clipping through the ground

[BF2] Fixed an issue where debug text could appear during Galactic Conquest

[BF2] Fixed an issue where command posts did not display red/blue light

[BF2] Fixed an issue where Achievements/Trophy progress would become out of sync with in-game medal progression

[BF2] Fixed an issue where medals could be earned multiple times in a single life

[BF2] Fixed an issue where vehicles would be instantly destroyed when driven on top of a specific hill in Geonosis: Dust Plains

[BF2] Fixed an issue where analog sensitivity would be too low while piloting vehicles, starfights, and turrets

[BF2] Fixed an issue where Chewbacca's guided rocket would not fire in the Bespin Map

[BF2] Fixed a graphical issue on Hoth where the snow would appear multi-colored

[BF2] Fixed an issue where hit VFX and animations were occasionally not seen by clients in Hero Assault mode

Nintendo Switch