During Capcom's 45th General Shareholders meeting, the firm confirmed that it currently has no plans to end support for physical media.

The firm stated that due to a "significant number of end users" currently demanding physical games, it does not expect to "eliminate physical products". This will no doubt come as good news to many at a time when digital media is growing exponentially every year.

Here's exactly what was said during the meeting:

Question: The ratio of physical game sales is decreasing as end user needs for digital is increasing. What is your outlook on physical games and the company’s policy regarding this?

Answer: Given that a significant number of end users demand physical games we currently do not expect to eliminate physical products.

Earlier this year, Nintendo also pledged ongoing commitment to physical media during its financial results briefing, in which the company stated "Our objective is not to simply increase the share of digital sales, but to maximize overall game software sales, including sales of physical software. This policy will remain unchanged going forward."

There is no doubt that physical media is under threat at the moment, with companies such as Microsoft pushing consumers more and more to digital with Game Pass and digital-only consoles. That said, it's good to see major companies continue to support physical games for the foreseeable future.