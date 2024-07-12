The beautiful hand-drawn Metroidvania Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus is just days away from launch. And to help build up excitement, producer Robert Sephazon has unveiled a guest composer who has contributed music for the game.

Sharing the news on Kickstarter, Sephazon announced that Xenoblade Chronicles composer Manami Kiyota has composed two unique tracks from the game. One of these songs, Gashadokuro Boss Theme, is available to preview on YouTube right now,

Kiyota got her video game music career start on PokéPark Wii: Pikachu's Adventure, before going on to compose on every single Xenoblade game (except for X), from the original Wii game right through to Xenoblade Chronicles 3. She composed a huge amount of the overworld and settlement themes for the sprawling RPGs. Her most famous tracks include Satorl Marsh/Night, Eryth Sea, Spirit Crucible Elpys, Auresco, Royal Capital, and Great Cotte Falls.

And Kiyota has shared her excitement about working with Squid Shock Studios on Twitter, sharing that the song has "a rich Japanese flavor!" You can listen to the track below:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus was first revealed to the world via Kickstarter in 2022. The Kickstarter goal was met relatively quickly, and then that summer, Squid Shock revealed that a number of names who worked on AM2R were joining the team to help out.

It's been a long time coming, but on 18th July, we'll finally be able to get our hands on this gorgeous-looking title.