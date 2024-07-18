Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

Developer Ambertail Games and publisher Team17 Digital have announced that the delightful-looking dino shop management sim Amber Isle will be unearthed on Switch on 31st October.

Although it's launching on the spookiest of days, Amber Isle looks anything but. You'll be setting up shop on the titular island, serving the dino locals and making home improvements to ensure that everyone is feeling paleo-peachy.

There is a good dose of Animal Crossing inspo on display in the above release date trailer, though the management sim-style gameplay should stop it from treading too heavily on Tom Nook's toes. And besides, it's dinosaurs! Totally different, right?

You can find a rundown of the game's key features and get a look at some screenshots below.

Open Shop: Customise, name, and run your shop your way – use the profits to unlock new shop décor, walls, floors, and more, making the space uniquely yours.

Rebuild the Island: Rebuild, decorate, and unlock new areas to explore on Amber Isle, and with enough improvement, Paleofolk will start to take up residence on the island permanently.

Meet the Neighbours: Amber Isle is home to 48 different Paleofolk to befriend, including Ice Age mammals, Permian amphibians, marine life, invertebrates, and more.

Paleo-you: Express your penchant for the prehistoric and design your very own Paleofolk – change your clothes, crests, and colours, to create your perfect paleo-persona.

The cosiness is certainly strong with this one, so it could be a prime pick for snuggling up with in spooky season.

Does Amber Isle look up your street? Let us know in the comments.