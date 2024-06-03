Nintendo has announced that it will be touring the United States later this month with the 'Play Nintendo Tour', commencing on 13th June 2024.

It essentially sounds like a pared-down form of Nintendo Live, in which fans can enjoy a variety of Switch games, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Princess Peach: Showtime!, all the while partaking in additional activities like photo-ops for the upcoming Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and exciting giveaways.

Guests will receive a Play Nintendo passport which they can fill up with stickers after completing certain activities. Once filled, you'll be able to redeem this for themed items like Play Nintendo bracelets, colouring books, or 14-day Nintendo Switch Online trial codes.

Here's a look at the upcoming tour dates and destinations:

Market Location Dates Salt Lake City, UT The Shops at South Town June 13 – June 16 Denver, CO FlatIron Crossing June 20 – June 23 Houston, TX The Woodlands Mall June 27 – June 30 Des Moines, IA Jordan Creek Town Center July 11 – July 14 Philadelphia, PA King of Prussia July 18 – July 21 East Rutherford, NJ American Dream® July 25 – July 28 Greenville, SC Haywood Mall Aug. 1 – Aug. 4 Miami, FL Aventura Mall Aug. 8 – Aug. 11 Minneapolis, MN Mall of America Aug. 30 – Sept. 2

Naturally, the tour will be free to attend, so this might be a neat little way to pass some time while we all await news on Nintendo's upcoming new hardware.