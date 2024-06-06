Alongside Octopath Traveler II's release on multiple other platforms this week, Square Enix has rolled out a new update for the RPG.

It allows you to access a new mode called 'Extra Battles', which is available once you clear the game's story. According to some player reports online, you'll apparently be able to fight Octopath Traveler characters and revisit ending bosses.

For now, this update does not appear to be available in the Switch version. In the meantime, here is a look at the the full patch notes (via Steam), which also includes some other changes and additions:

Octopath Traveler II - Ver 1.1.0 Update

Information regarding the main changes and additions included in this update.

Title Screen

• Added new mode: Extra Battles (available after clearing the story).



Miscellaneous

• Edited the credits.

• Edited various graphics.

• Implemented new tutorial text for update additions.

This news follows the surprise release of Octopath Traveler II on Xbox and Game Pass today as well as the original game being released on the PlayStation 4 and 5.

Octopath Traveler II originally made its debut on the Switch in February last year.