If you've never stumbled across one before, KidZania is a strange concept. This is a child-sized indoor city full of ultrarealistic role-playing opportunities for kids to try out different careers, make money (only to be used in the attraction, we might add) and get a taste of adult life.
The available career experiences vary across the 26 KidZania sites worldwide, though they always tend to offer a broad spectrum covering everything from a doctor to a TV presenter. What we didn't realise, however, is that two of Japan's KidZania sites (Tokyo and Koshien) have teamed up with Nintendo to offer a 'Game Developer' experience for its young attendees.
These Nintendo booths actually opened back in 2022, though we hadn't heard of their existence until they were recently brought to our attention on Twitter by Salt and Sacrifice developer Shane Lynch.
The Nintendo experience lets kids develop their own game (via Game Builder Garage) before presenting it to their peers. Lynch also notes that those who complete the job role-play take home an empty Switch game case with their game title on it. Sweet!
It's the kind of thing that we can see our younger selves going crazy over. KidZania is still yet to 'break' Europe — the continent's last standing site is in Lisbon, Portugal, after the London branch was suddenly closed at the start of this year — and there is just the one Dallas site in North America, though the brand can be found all over the world with other branches in Mexico, Egypt, India and more.
Now, where's the 'Grown-UpZania' so we can pretend to be Nintendo devs for the day?
What do you make of this Nintendo KidZania experience? Have you been lucky enough to try it out? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 9
Immediately thought of Kidonia from Arthur for some reason
Anyone see the recent Defunctland?
Huh, have never heard of it before, pretty cool in general and even more so considering they teamed up with Nintendo and they use Game Builder Garage for it!
Kids will exchange game ideas to each other, while Miyamoto secretly listens from behind a fake wall and writes everything down.
My biggest take from this is that Japan has KidZania. I didn't know that.
I wish the dev experience was a thing when I was a kid.
Hey Defunctland just did a documentary about this concept! Search YouTube for Defunctland.
Had no idea there was one in London, and I have 3 kids of the right age. So I guess they could have marketed that better. Very cool
@Jireland92 I saw the video just yesterday. Didn't think I would ever hear about then again.
Sponsored by Defunctland
