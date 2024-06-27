Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 770k

Outright Games is back with another family-friendly platformer as Nick Jr. Party Adventure is bringing some familiar faces to Switch on 11th October.

In case the title hadn't already given it away, this one is all about introducing little ones to the wonderful world of puzzle platforming. Played either solo or in two-player local co-op, Party Adventure will see you guiding characters from iconic Nickelodeon pre-school series through a series of themed worlds, interacting with objects to reach the goal.

Those who know their Nick Jr. will spot characters from shows like PAW Patrol, Dora, Blue's Clues & You!, Santiago of the Seas and more in the above trailer. It also gives a pretty good indication of the game's difficulty, so you can eye up whether this will be a good one for your little one — or as a more chilled platforming experience for you, of course.

You can find the game's official summary and some screenshots below.

Prepare for the biggest party of the year in either solo mode or with a friend or family member in up to 2 player local co-op. Players search out an abundance of exciting collectibles hidden throughout each of the themed worlds, from Fiesta Flowers and Pup Treats to bright balloons and glowing shells. With a variety of familiar faces making an appearance, including Santiago’s first- ever feature in a video game, players can solve puzzles to explore the Nick Jr. universe in 72 fun levels across the six different themed worlds. Players can interact with objects that bounce, boost and teleport players to new discoveries, and avoid the obstacles from notorious Nick Jr. characters including Swiper, Crusher, and Mayor Humdinger.

Okay, it might not look like it's reinventing the wheel, but with the likes of PJ Masks, Bluey and Peppa Pig already in game form, we know there's always room for this sort of thing on Switch.

Will you be teaming up in Nick Jr. Party Adventure this October? Let us know in the comments.