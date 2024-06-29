The famous Konami series Metal Gear Solid is now being guided by producer Noriaki Okamura, and apparently "the dream" for him would be to work with the original team including industry legend Hideo Kojima.

During an official Metal Gear livestream this week, Okamura admitted he's not in the position to answer on "behalf of anyone outside the company" but would personally "like nothing better than to work with Mr. Kojima and the rest of the team again" (thanks, VGC).

"If that could happen, it would be the dream."

However, he accepts the "current reality" which is the fact "people have moved on to new things and new commitments" and he can't make "that kind of demand of anyone" - with the current team now paving the way for the series.

Kojima split from Konami in 2015 and founded Kojima Productions which was then followed by the release of Death Stranding in 2019. A sequel and movie are also on the way. As for Okamura, he recently apologised for the state of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection on Switch.