Metal Gear Solid
Image: Konami

Konami titled last year's Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - suggesting a future compilation was on the way.

Now, during an official Konami Q&A this week, Metal Gear Solid producer Noriaki Okamura has responded to a fan asking about a second collection. While it might seem obvious what could be next, the producer claims the titles for a possible 'Vol. 2' haven't actually been decided "yet".

The release date for a future collection also hasn't been confirmed, with Okamura asking fans to "please wait a little longer".

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube762k
Watch on YouTube

Back in June last year, Konami's official website hinted at what might come next, after findings reportedly uncovered placeholder buttons for Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

Again, it's probably not hard to work out what could potentially be featured in a second Metal Gear Solid collection, so hopefully, an official reveal isn't too far off.

Would you be happy with the above-mentioned games in a second Metal Gear Solid Collection? Any other requests? Tell us below.

[source gamingbolt.com]