Konami titled last year's Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - suggesting a future compilation was on the way.

Now, during an official Konami Q&A this week, Metal Gear Solid producer Noriaki Okamura has responded to a fan asking about a second collection. While it might seem obvious what could be next, the producer claims the titles for a possible 'Vol. 2' haven't actually been decided "yet".

The release date for a future collection also hasn't been confirmed, with Okamura asking fans to "please wait a little longer".

Back in June last year, Konami's official website hinted at what might come next, after findings reportedly uncovered placeholder buttons for Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

Again, it's probably not hard to work out what could potentially be featured in a second Metal Gear Solid collection, so hopefully, an official reveal isn't too far off.