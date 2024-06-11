The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection didn't get off to the best start when it arrived on the Switch last year, but Konami has been slowly improving the overall experience with regular updates.

In a new video update, Konami producer Noriaki Okamura has touched this, admitting the team got "a lot of unhappy feedback" at launch and apologising for the game not being up to the standards players expected:

"We're very sorry that the game wasn't up to standards, but we're still continuing to update and improve the game to address these issues."

As part of this apology, Konami promises to continue updating and improving the game to address these issues, so players can hopefully continue enjoy this compilation for years to come.