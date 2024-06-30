After a PEGI rating for House of the Dead 2: Remake was discovered earlier this month, it seems the game has now been rated for Switch by the ESRB.

It's rated 'M' (mature 17+) and unsurprisingly contains blood, gore, and violence. Although there's still no official announcement, these ratings suggest we might be getting an update about this in the near future. Along with this rating is a summary:

"This is a rail shooter light gun game in which players assume the role of an agent in search of a missing colleague in Venice, Italy. From a first-person perspective, navigate through the city while using pistols to shoot and kill zombies and mutant creatures. Killing creatures often results in decapitation and/or dismemberment, with large blood-splatter effects. Combat is often fast paced, accompanied by gunfire, screams of pain, and large explosions. A handful of sequences depict civilians attacked and killed by enemy creatures."

As we previously mentioned, this sequel remake was originally announced alongside the first game remake. Unfortunately, the first one didn't quite live up to the legacy of the series when it arrived on Switch, with some performance and control issues.