The spooky fishing sim Dredge is getting its next dose of DLC on 15th August 2024, with its new 'Iron Rig' update.

This update is the "second official expansion" for this title. As highlighted in the PR, it adds a new story, new tiers of equipment, abilities, gadgets and consumables. There's also 50 new fish being added, a new tier of fishing equipment, new characters, new hazards, new lore and new world events.

"The Iron Rig is the game’s second premium expansion and will see players revisiting every area from the base game with renewed purpose. Intended to be started at any time during their DREDGE adventure, players will work with the Ironhaven Corporation and collect resources to build a formidable base of operations, unlocking new tiers of equipment, abilities, gadgets, and consumables.

"As the drilling operation on the rig intensifies, something stirs in the primordial depths. A dark liquid begins to seep into familiar and once-safe areas of the game, transforming them into perilous zones. Players must carefully assess the impact of this mysterious substance on local fish species, unveiling peculiar specimens from the abyssal depths as they go about adding more than 50 new fish to the game’s encyclopaedia."

This new expansion will set you back $11.99/€11.99/£11.99. A complete edition of the game is also being released digitally on 15th August 2024.

Later on in November, a Dredge Collector's Edition is being released for £99.99/€99.99/$99.99, with pre-orders now live. Here's a look:

Here on Nintendo Life, we thought Dredge was great when it washed up on the Switch last year, awarding it eight out of ten: