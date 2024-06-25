Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 770k

PM Studios and Pathea have announced that the 'chaotic and colourful' management sim Let's School will be launching for the Nintendo Switch on 16th July 2024.

With gameplay reminiscent of Theme Hospital and Two Point Campus, Let's School sees you building your very own educational institution, with tasks involving the hiring (and firing) of teachers, creating curriculum, stylising your building with flora and decorations, and catching students before they accidentally set the school on fire.

The game launched on Steam last year and has since accumulated a 92% positive rating from 4000+ user reviews. It has received a number of updates and improvements over the months, and Switch players will benefit from these right from day one.

Available via the Nintendo eShop for $19.99 USD / €18.99 EUR / £15.99, it has also been confirmed that a physical edition will be offered at a later date. Pathea also confirms that the experience on console will be exactly the same as the Steam version, with gameplay fully optimised for use with the Switch Joy-Con or Pro Controller.

What do you make of this one? Will you be picking it up when it launches in July? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.