PM Studios and Pathea have announced that the 'chaotic and colourful' management sim Let's School will be launching for the Nintendo Switch on 16th July 2024.
With gameplay reminiscent of Theme Hospital and Two Point Campus, Let's School sees you building your very own educational institution, with tasks involving the hiring (and firing) of teachers, creating curriculum, stylising your building with flora and decorations, and catching students before they
accidentally set the school on fire.
The game launched on Steam last year and has since accumulated a 92% positive rating from 4000+ user reviews. It has received a number of updates and improvements over the months, and Switch players will benefit from these right from day one.
Available via the Nintendo eShop for $19.99 USD / €18.99 EUR / £15.99, it has also been confirmed that a physical edition will be offered at a later date. Pathea also confirms that the experience on console will be exactly the same as the Steam version, with gameplay fully optimised for use with the Switch Joy-Con or Pro Controller.
Comments 4
Having watched the trailer, not sure what looks chaotic about it? Just looks like Two Point Campus without the humour?
Well, it's by Pathea, the same developer of My Time at Portia & Sandrock.
Gotta get the PS5 version as possible.
Looks cute, might consider eventually getting it if it's good also on Switch.
Theme Hospital vibes. That game was DIFFICULT!
