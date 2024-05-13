Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 766k

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is on its way to the Switch this July and if you're eager to see more, you might want to take a look at the final episode of "Famicom Talk Shop: Kobayashi-Toy Store" starring comedian and actor Kendo Koybayashi and featuring other Japanese talent.

The episode features everything from the game menus to the challenges. This includes the group testing out its abilities in Mario, Zelda, Metroid and Donkey Kong, with the action starting around the 9-minute mark and running for about 10 minutes. Apart from the ability to challenge friends locally, this upcoming release will also allow you to compete against players online.

In case you missed it, Nintendo will include a set of Switch Online wireless Famicom controllers with the 'Special Edition' version of the Nintendo World Championships.