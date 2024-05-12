Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 766k

Following a classification, the Switch game Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition was officially announced this week.

If you're planning to download the title or are just curious to know how big the file size of this classic speed run compilation is, read on. According to Nintendo's official listings, the estimated eShop file size is 313 MB. In comparison, NES Remix for Wii U (according to an official listing) was around 400 MB.

When Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition arrives on 18th July 2024, it promises to be packed with "more than 150 challenging moments" across 13 classic NES titles. These games include titles from the Mario and Zelda series as well as titles like Kirby's Adventure, Kid Icarus and Metroid.

While the local Deluxe Edition will come with a gold replica cartridge, in Japan the 'Special Edition' will include two Switch Online Famicom controllers. Pre-orders are also live:

