Nintendo is going all out with the launch of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on the Switch, and as part of this, it has added a new batch of icons to its 'Missions and Rewards' scheme for the online service.

In the first wave, which runs from now until 29th May 2024 and will be followed by three other waves. You can redeem six icons featuring characters like Mario and Peach. As usual, they'll set you back 10 Platinum Points each with borders and backgrounds priced at 5 Platinum Points each. Here's a look:

Nintendo is also offering some items on its My Nintendo Store, including a "retro" style GameCube case. You learn more about this item in our previous post. And if you haven't already got your hands on the game, be sure to check out our guide and review. Here's a snippet: