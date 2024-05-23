Nintendo today revives the classic RPG Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Switch and as part of the celebrations it's prepared a "retro Nintendo GameCube cover".

This item is available from the My Nintendo Store (in selection locations) for 30 Platinum Points, so you can "print it out and slip it in your Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door game case" when you get the Switch release.

"Unleash those retro vibes with this alternate cover featuring artwork from the original Nintendo GameCube™ system release."

The Nintendo New York Store is also giving out a special GameCube slip cover when you purchase the game there:

This is a double-sided game sleeve to place over your purchased version of the game. Starting 05/23 at 9am. (One per purchase, while supplies last)



Mario will also be making appearances from 9am-11am. — Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) May 22, 2024

And if this wasn't already enough, Nintendo is also offering a special themed notepad on the My Nintendo Store that's available for 550 Platinum Points. Here's a look and a bit about it: