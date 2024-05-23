Nintendo today revives the classic RPG Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Switch and as part of the celebrations it's prepared a "retro Nintendo GameCube cover".
This item is available from the My Nintendo Store (in selection locations) for 30 Platinum Points, so you can "print it out and slip it in your Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door game case" when you get the Switch release.
"Unleash those retro vibes with this alternate cover featuring artwork from the original Nintendo GameCube™ system release."
The Nintendo New York Store is also giving out a special GameCube slip cover when you purchase the game there:
And if this wasn't already enough, Nintendo is also offering a special themed notepad on the My Nintendo Store that's available for 550 Platinum Points. Here's a look and a bit about it:
"Take notes in style with this colorful My Nintendo papercraft reward. This notepad features colorful characters from the Paper Mario™: The Thousand-Year Door game. Each notepad includes 20 different designs on 60 total pages. A paper airplane and folding instructions are included with this reward! This physical reward is available while supplies last."