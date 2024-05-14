Update: If you're wanting to pre-order Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Nintendo Switch, now is absolutely the time to do it.

UK buyers can currently get 25% off the game thanks to Currys (so that's £37.49). Make sure to visit the link below and then enter code MARIO25 at checkout. Other stores are also offering a very cool paper plane pre-order bonus should you fancy it...

Keep scrolling to find all available options (including UK, US, Canada, and Japanese box-art editions) a little further down the page:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

As we always do, we're also keeping track of the best deals and cheapest prices available for the game too! Below, you'll find all the best offerings available at retail – we'll add more pre-order options as and when new retailers list the game so make sure to bookmark this page if you're not convinced just yet. Happy shopping!

Pre-Order Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door In The US & Canada

Here are your current options in the US and Canada (we'll add more retailers as and when pre-orders appear):

US

Canada

Japanese Version

Pre-Order Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door In The UK

There are quite a few options already in the UK, with some nice pre-order bonuses and discounted prices:

Buy Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door With eShop Credit

If you'd rather own the game digitally, you can pre-order it from the Nintendo Switch eShop. We stock Nintendo Switch eShop credit vouchers at our very own store – if you'd like to top up your account and support our work here at Nintendo Life at the same time, you can buy some below: