Rumours of a Deku Tree LEGO set have been doing the rounds for a while now. We want it, you want it and, if the latest rumours are to be believed, then it seems that we won't have to wait too long until we can spend our Rupees on it. Many, many of our Rupees (thanks, VGC).

The latest chatter comes from the LEGO-focused site Bricktastic which has previously shared information on upcoming sets prior to their official reveal. According to the site, a Deku Tree LEGO set will be released on 1st September 2024 and will hold a beefy €299.99 price tag.

Fortunately, it is claimed that you will get a good number of bricks for your buck, with the set consisting of 2,500 pieces, four minifigures (Classic Link, Young Link, Breath of the Wild Link and BOTW Zelda) and two new pieces for the Hylian Shield and Ocarina. As suggested in previous rumours, the set will supposedly depict either the green Ocarina of Time or pink Breath of the Wild Deku Tree designs, with a full rebuild required to swap between the two.

Rumours of the Deku Tree set first sprouted last year when a proposed build appeared in a LEGO survey. Photos and videos of the set were quickly hit with copyright strikes, though it cropped up again earlier this year when a LEGO leaker shared more details including a release date and brick number that aligns with what we've seen today.

As ever, this is short of an official confirmation so we would recommend taking everything with a healthy pinch of Hylian cave Rock Salt for the time being. But hey, the concept sure is a cool one.

Earlier this year, we were treated to the latest collaboration between Nintendo and LEGO as a range of Animal Crossing sets sailed into view. The initial range was so popular that even more builds were announced soon after which we can expect to see this August.