The speculation this time around is on a LEGO set of The Great Deku Tree. Posted to Eurobricks forum by a user called JeanGreyForever, the design was supposedly spotted when the user was sent a marketing survey for a number of future LEGO projects. German site Promobricks spoke to the source to clarify that this survey was claimed to be sent out by the manufacturer in order to gain price references on upcoming sets.

According to the original post, the Deku Tree set is a 2-in-1 build of the mystical tree, encompassing both its Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild appearances. The included minifigures appear to be a child Link (OOT-style) and a blue-dressed Link and Zelda from BOTW. The set itself seems to be in a similar vein to the LEGO Biome collection, with a display plaque at the front of a compact base.

There are images of this speculated set doing the rounds online, with one such snap being posted to Instagram by _michaelbricksforever_. You can check out this image down below.

Of course, we must state again that this remains a massive rumour. We have been seeing 'upcoming' Zelda LEGO for months now, all of which is yet to become a reality. The chances of this Deku Tree build being the real deal is pretty slim, we'll admit, but it certainly looks cool all the same.

What Zelda location would you like to see receive the LEGO treatment? Build your thoughts in the comments below!

[source eurobricks.com, via nintendoeverything.com]