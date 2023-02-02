Zelda: Ocarina of Time Deku Tree
Image: Nintendo

Ever since Nintendo collaborated with LEGO on the interactive Super Mario collection, we have all been keeping our fingers crossed for an expansion into other franchises in the future. Chief amongst these is the hope for some Zelda sets which, in the build up to Tears of the Kingdom, have kept the rumour mill churning over the past few months in particular.

Just last month we heard of a Breath of the Wild set that had qualified for official review (presumably slipping in before LEGO blocked any further Zelda-themed submissions) and now we have seen yet another design that is doing the rounds on LEGO forums (thanks, Nintendo Everything). Before we dive into the details, it is worth bearing in mind that this is still heavy rumour talk. No official announcement has come from LEGO and there is no way to validate the story or images for the moment.

The speculation this time around is on a LEGO set of The Great Deku Tree. Posted to Eurobricks forum by a user called JeanGreyForever, the design was supposedly spotted when the user was sent a marketing survey for a number of future LEGO projects. German site Promobricks spoke to the source to clarify that this survey was claimed to be sent out by the manufacturer in order to gain price references on upcoming sets.

According to the original post, the Deku Tree set is a 2-in-1 build of the mystical tree, encompassing both its Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild appearances. The included minifigures appear to be a child Link (OOT-style) and a blue-dressed Link and Zelda from BOTW. The set itself seems to be in a similar vein to the LEGO Biome collection, with a display plaque at the front of a compact base.

There are images of this speculated set doing the rounds online, with one such snap being posted to Instagram by _michaelbricksforever_. You can check out this image down below.

Of course, we must state again that this remains a massive rumour. We have been seeing 'upcoming' Zelda LEGO for months now, all of which is yet to become a reality. The chances of this Deku Tree build being the real deal is pretty slim, we'll admit, but it certainly looks cool all the same.

What Zelda location would you like to see receive the LEGO treatment? Build your thoughts in the comments below!

