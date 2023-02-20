Various videos featuring the rumoured Legend of Zelda Deku Tree Lego set have been removed from YouTube. Lego has been issuing copyright strikes to a number of people who have spoken about the video on the video sharing platform, with Nintendo Prime sharing the notice they received.

Fans have been begging for a Zelda-themed Lego set for years, with various rumours and Ideas popping up over the years. Last year, Lego started blocking submissions for Zelda sets, before a Breath of the Wild one reportedly became eligible for review. Then, in February 2023, a Deku Tree set was reportedly seen by someone who was sent a marketing survey for future Lego sets.

This past weekend, Nintendo Prime — one of the channels that covered the set — received a copyright strike on their YouTube channel from 'LEGO A/S'. Specifically, videos with "Confidential unreleased novelty" in the title have been targeted.

Hey @ZeldaUniverse and anyone else who covered the The Great Deku Tree lego set - take down your videos ASAP. LEGO ain't messing around, even though we aren't the sources. Also: By doing this, they just CONFIRMED IT'S REAL. So there you have it. pic.twitter.com/kBa6dAGpko February 18, 2023

The fact that Lego has been issuing strikes and removing images of the rumoured set lends a little bit of weight to the rumour. So we might finally be getting our dream Zelda Lego set, finally. Mario will no longer be the only Nintendo character to be represented in brick form. At least, we hope so.

If it is true, then it's likely we'll have to wait a while before Nintendo or Lego confirms anything. But for now, it's a waiting game and really still just a rumour.