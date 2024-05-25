Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

PLAYISM and WSS Playground have announced that the upcoming pixel art Metroidvania title Blade Chimera will be launching on the Switch this coming August.

While they stopped short of comfirming the exact date, it at least gives us an idea of when we can dive in. And goodness, it looks stunning, right? The latest trailer showcases more of the game's combat, which includes both melee and ranged abilities, along with unique traversal mechanics.

The game is being developed by Team Ladybug, who has previously worked on titles such as Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth and Touhou Luna Nights, with a particularly strong ability to create gorgeous pixel art sprites.

Let's remind ourselves of the official synopsis:

The game takes place in the near future, where warped monsters and ghouls have appeared from nowhere, swarming cities and forcing humans to battle against these creatures they've termed "demons" in an all-out Demon War. After 30 merciless years of war, the surviving humans have banded together under the Missa Association, a religious group formed by a leader who knows the secret to fighting the demons. Cities and civilizations continue to thrive despite the now regular sightings of bizarre monsters. Three years ago, a man known as Shin was rescued from among the rubble in a cryopreserved state. With no recollection of his past, he quickly becomes one of the association's best warriors and protectors. However, when Shin comes across the brilliantly beautiful demon named Lux, she feels strangely familiar. This sensation of deja vu leads him to take her in, even if it means going against the creeds of the association. From that very instant, the past begins to slowly unfold, revealing the events that caused the city to take on its current form...

As soon as a firm release date for Blade Chimera is set, we'll be sure to let you know.