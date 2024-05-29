When Paper Mario: The Origami King was released on the Switch, news began to circulate about the development team no longer being able to "modify" characters in the series. Now that the GameCube title Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has officially returned, it seems Nintendo could be reconsidering its stance.

As highlighted by Nintenduo, a new player survey doing the rounds in select regions is reportedly asking Paper Mario fans about unique character designs in the series.

The survey asks about the "type of character" fans like the most - with one of the answers apparently being "I like characters that look like other familiar characters, but have a unique appearance or personality". And along with this is another question asking fans which character in the Thousand-Year Door they like the most.

The recently revived GameCube entry features all sorts of unique characters, but more recent games have moved away from this. According to producer Kensuke Tanabe, it's not been possible to "modify Mario characters or to create original characters that touch on the Mario universe" since Paper Mario: Sticker Star on the 3DS.

