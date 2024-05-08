Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 766k

Daedalic Entertainment has brought fantasy point-and-clicker The Night of the Rabbit to Switch and it's available on the eShop from...today! Originally released on PC back in 2013, it's a beautiful-looking thing, as you can tell from the Switch release trailer above.

Described in the blurb as being "reminiscent of classic LucasArts adventures," we can't vouch for whether that just means it's a classic-style P&C or not, but if the voice acting and animation are anything to go by, it could be a bit special, if you're into that sort of thing.

Indeed, checking out the Steam page you'll find it's got a "Very Positive" rating from 2,396 reviews at the time of writing — not to be sniffed at — and it's sitting on a 75 over on Metacritic.

But what's it about? you may well be asking. Well, let's take a look at how the publisher describes it, followed by some screenshots:

Lose yourself in a tale of magic and wonder, where anything is possible and where nothing is quite as it seems: Join young Jerry and follow a peculiar white rabbit to the wondrous realm of Mousewood, a land where critters can speak and where mystery abounds. Developed by Matthias Kempke, who believes that "games design is all about creating new worlds to be explored by players,” The Night of the Rabbit is a story-driven exploration/adventure game with beautifully handcrafted 2D art, full voice-acting and puzzles reminiscent of classic LucasArts adventures. The narrative starts off light-hearted and funny but soon shifts to a dramatic and thought-provoking tone over 20 hours of gameplay. This multi-layered story features original character and world designs based on short stories written by the game’s creator, included as in-game bonuses.

If you like the sound of that, and the look of the trailer above, the game's out not on Switch eShop for $19.99 / £16.99.

Like the look of this? Think you'll grabbit? Point and click your way to the comments below if so.