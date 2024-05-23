It's time to take a look at the weekly Japanese charts from Famitsu (by way of Gematsu) and it's a rather quiet one this time, folks.

The PS5's Stellar Blade holds onto the crown for the third week in a row (though Paper Mario will surely shake things up next time) and Ring Fit Adventure has clearly been doing its stretches as it has leapt up into second.

Elsewhere, all of the familiar faces come out to play. The Nintendo newbies, Princess Peach: Showtime! and Endless Ocean: Luminous, are still sticking around in the top ten, but it's all rather subdued, with no title making it far above 10,000 sales this week. Are we seeing the calm before the paper storm?

Here's your look at this week's chart in full:

[PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 10,935 (91,099) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 10,536 (3,570,190) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,096 (5,842,332) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,007 (7,771,954) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,646 (3,526,590) [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo, 05/02/24) – 4,486 (39,782) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 4,223 (1,855,966) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3,927 (4,301,105) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,678 (5,509,947) [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 3,448 (168,996)

Hardware, on the flip side, is full of surprises! The 3DS has returned to the top spo... Nope, it's just as familiar here too, we're afraid.

The Switch OLED remains in front with an additional 30,579 sales, more than doubling Sony's PS5 on 13,827. Combining the three Switch SKUs gives a total of 40,704 this time. It looks like everyone's in need of some games, huh?

Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:

Switch OLED Model – 30,579 (7,261,850) PlayStation 5 – 13,827 (4,840,901) Switch Lite – 6,587 (5,848,036) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,738 (774,493) Switch – 3,540 (19,793,815) Xbox Series X – 1,803 (276,390) Xbox Series S – 765 (312,599) PlayStation 4 – 53 (7,925,914)

What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments.