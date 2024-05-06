Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

LCB Game Studio's acclaimed visual novel is getting a bundled release this summer in The Pixel Pups Collection. Consisting of Mothmen 1966, Varney Lake, and Bahnsen Knights, the trio play homage to classic pulp horror using 8- and 16-bit visual styles.

And today, LCB Games has revealed that it's partnering with Meridiem Games to release a special physical version of the collection. The physical version will come with exclusive cases and postcards designed to look like pulp novel covers.

As mentioned above, the digital version of the collection is launching this summer, but no date has been given for the physical release — but it looks rather stunning.

In case you've never heard of the Pixel Pulp series, we'll give your a rundown of each game — as well as link to our 9/10 review of Bahnsen Knights.

Mothmen 1966

A pair of young lovers, a gas station owner and a paranormal investigator, find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy taking place on the fringes of reality, where nightmare creatures roam and mysterious men dressed in black lurk...

Varney Lake

Summer of 1954. Three friends and a perfect vacation. Games, crazy plans, bullies to avoid... Until they encounter the vampire! What really happened at Varney Lake?

Bahnsen Knights