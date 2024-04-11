Japanese game company Sunsoft has officially announced Sunsoft is Back! Retro Game Selection for the Nintendo Switch. It will be making its way across to the hybrid system in Japan later this month on 18th April. The good news is an English version is also on the way!

This upcoming release will be comprised of just three titles - The Wing of Madoola (1986), 53 Stations of the Tokaido (1986), and Ripple Island (1988).

There'll be "save and rewind functions" - making the games even easier to play, and there'll also be a Gallery Mode. In addition to this, the package will include original illustrations, proposals, unpublished illustrations, and more. Here's a bit about each title courtesy of Steam:

Wings of Madura

A side-scrolling action game where you control Lucia!

Defeat the bosses waiting at the end of various stages and advance through the stages!

There are many evil monsters on the stage,

Power-up items and items that allow you to use new magic are falling!

Can you defeat Daltos waiting in the final stage?

53 Stations of the Tokaido

It's exhilarating once you get hooked!

It's a side-scrolling action game that features slightly addictive actions!

Defeat your enemies by hitting them with tantrum balls.

Even if there seems to be nothing there, if you hit the tantrum ball, an item may appear!

If you collect items, you can become stronger against specific enemies!

Proceed along the Tokaido to set off fireworks at the Sumida River!

Ripple Island

Ripple Island is an adventure game where Kyle is the main character.

Use 9 different commands to overcome numerous obstacles and defeat Gerogale.

The fate of Ripple Island depends on the decisions you make.

If we hear any other updates about this one, we'll let you know.