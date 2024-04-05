Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Nintendo yesterday dropped new details about the upcoming Switch release Endless Ocean Luminous, and now it's released a new ASMR style video highlighting the "sights and sounds" of the game. This video is almost four minutes in length, and as you listen to it, you'll be able to hear all the sounds of the ocean, straight out of the game.

The official game page for the new Endless Ocean has also gone live, with digital and physical pre-orders now available. This game is part of Nintendo's voucher program (available in select regions) as well, so if you have a voucher spare, you'll be able to get this game with it!

This isn't the first time Nintendo has released a video like this. It's previously done it for games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. As we previously noted, ASMR is an abbreviation for autonomous sensory meridian response and by definition is characterised by a static or tingling sensation on the skin. ASMR videos on YouTube are typically designed to relax listeners with gentle, soothing, and satisfying sounds.

When Endless Ocean Luminous arrives on Switch on 2nd May 2024, it will come packed with at least 578 underwater critters, diver customisation, and the ability to play online with other divers - including participating in special online challenges.