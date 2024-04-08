The Super Mario Bros. Movie held its world premiere back on 1st April 2023 before receiving a wider release on 5th April, which means it's now over one year old. Crikey... We still remember sitting at our desks and pouring over the trailers to see what kind of easter eggs we could spot in the run up to its release. How has it been a year already?

Regardless, the movie's starring man Chris Pratt has taken to Instagram to commemorate the anniversary, expressing his gratitude for landing such an iconic role while slipping in what could very well be the quinessential 'dad joke':

"It’s a 1 year of Mario!! Crazy to think that @supermariomovie premiered one year ago today and became the 2nd highest-grossing movie of 2023. Step aside “Barben Heimer,” it’s Barbio Brothers over here! All jokes aside—I’m so grateful for the opportunity to lend my voice to such an iconic and classic character. Reminiscing on this day, our amazing cast and crew, and the incredible experience it has been."

'Barbio Brothers'... Hey, it's all harmless fun, right? Many of us at NL Towers are also parents, so we've undoubtedly told our fair share of dad jokes over the years. Needless to say, it's a nice little nod to the movie's one-year anniversary, and it's obvious that Pratt, along with his co-stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day, and more all share a hefty dose of enthusiasm for the Nintendo adaptation.

We've got more Mario on the way too, as Nintendo and Illumination have announced a sequel due for release on 3rd April 2026. It's been confirmed that the team who worked on the first movie will be returning for the sequel, so that presumably also includes the core voiceover cast.