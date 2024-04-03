Rumours that another Prince of Persia game could be coming before the end of the year have got us thinking back not only on the recent (and excellent) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, but also on the other entries in this long-running series.
While we've missed a handful on Nintendo platforms over the years (notably the lovely-looking 2008 reboot), the vast majority of entries are playable on Nintendo's consoles — a couple of them with multiple different ports. There are quite a few — 15 in total, by our count — which leads us to the obvious question: What's the best Prince of Persia game?
(It's Sands of Time.) Who said that? That's not how it happened...
To find out if it is Sands of Time, we're asking you lovely lot to rate the ones you've played below. As with our other reader-ranked polls, registered Nintendo Life readers can simply scroll down and assign a score from 1-10 for any game in the franchise that you've played. We've added a couple that were missing from our database, so if you've played any of the handheld versions in particular, they're ready and awaiting a numeral-based critique from your good selves. We'll publish the results in a comprehensive article soon.
Remember: The full ranking is created from each game's User Rating and will be subject to real-time change, even after publication. If you've previously rated these games in our database, thank you! If not, you can add your score to the game at any time, present or future, and it will still count and influence the order in the article once it's published.
Let's take a cinematic, running leap across the gap onto that ledge, shall we?
Rate each Prince of Persia game you've played:
Click the stars below to rate out of 10 each Prince of Persia you've played on Nintendo systems:
Thanks for rating your favourites — and give us a shout if you think there's anything missing.
We'll be revealing the results in due course, but remember: much like our platform Top 50s, the list will be fluid, so even if you miss out on voting before the results are revealed, you can still influence the ranking after publication.
I only had to update that I gave the switch pop a 9. Its great. I would give the spinoff that’s on other consoles at a 7-8. I always enjoyed the cinematic approach, but it was just boring when compared to the others. Still would purchase if they ported to switch.
I liked the absolutely first one on a friends superold computer from 100years ago but back then, this felt absolutely thrilling, clever and fresh.
From all the Ubi Soft PoPs the only I liked was the first one, Sands of Time as it was pretty cool when it came out. But the fighting never clicked with me and felt like they forced it into the game to stop me from progressing through the nice leveldesigns. So when Warrior Within came out, it ended up being my last PoP game as it had way more focus on fighting and became pretty frustrating for me.
Sands of Time. But I enjoyed Forgotten Sands, 2008 and The Lost Crown.
I was going to try the demo of Lost Crown with the idea of likely buying it soon after, but it required me creating a Ubisoft account ot access the demo, so I deleted it.
That sort of thing makes me a bit sour, do you need a Ubisoft account to play the game when you buy it?
Warrior Within. Edgy, Dahaka, Godsmack, Plot Twist, do I need to say more?
Prince Of Persia 3D was cool, but I never beat it. And I liked Prince Of Persia 2008, but sadly the game had a greedy cliffhanger, if I remember correctly.
I think this series has potential.
Prince of Persia: Arabian Nights on Dreamcast is my favorite one. Long live SEGA!
Sands of time.
I haven’t played many that came after sands, but I remember being blown away by SNES version of PoP. It had some extra levels that were pretty good.
I only ever played shadow and the flame on pc - so I scored it higher than it deserved thanks to the good old sound blaster audio card. I loved this game when I was a kid, but the story hasn’t dated that well with the Prince ironically being a Prince.
I've always liked this franchise a lot more than its spiritual successor, Assassin's Creed so I'm glad it's back (... for now, seems it sold pretty poortly).
Anyway, Sands of Time's my personal favourite.
The Lost Crown and it’s not even close
I remember watching my friend play the original PoP on his dad's pc and being surprised by the graphic death animations, like the prince falling on spikes, or being bisected by giant blades. Definitely the most realistic violence I had seen in a game at the time.
PoP with Nathan Drake did The Last of Us ending before The Last of Us. I remember that game felt particularly "next-gen" to me at the time.
I think I played Rival Swords on Wii, but I would have sworn it was Warrior Within. But unless that had a Wii port, it was definitely Rval Swords.
And I think that's actually my entire history with the series...
Sands Of Time and Two Thrones by a landslide. Sands Of Time had the most magical atmosphere and story, and Two Thrones refined the gameplay to near perfection. I wanted to like The Lost Crown, but I sadly didn't vibe with it very much, and Warrior Within's edgy style just does not do it for me.
Sands of time trilogy and it's little known follow up Forgotten sands. Which btw is not at all related to the crappy movie released around the same time. People get that one wrong. They thought it was a movie tie in game but it's absolutely not. The Wii version is great too and it is a completely separate experience with it's own gameplay and story. Love all those!
Shout out to the Snes version of the original too! It's basically the ultimate expanded edition with completely remade graphics and music.
Started Lost Crown last night (loving it) but only played Sands of Time before that which is great.
Honestly might be the Lost Crown. The most underrated game this year, for sure. Might be my favorite Ubisoft game of all time.
The OG and 2 for me. I quit playing the games after that, or at least lost track of the series.
My personal favourite is Sands of Time. I played it on PS2 back when it came out and I made the biggest mistake of selling it. I bought it on Steam buy tbh it doesn't quite feel the same. Idk I just prefer playing on original hardware I guess.
@chiptoon
"I was going to try the demo of Lost Crown with the idea of likely buying it soon after, but it required me creating a Ubisoft account ot access the demo, so I deleted it"
I came here to say this exact thing! 😮💨
I couldn't believe it! Create an entire account (with a company I don't even like or want any association with btw) just to try a demo of their game?!
I too was prepared to buy it (on sale) but I deleted it instantly once I confirmed that the account sign up was obligatory.
I was going to buy the new Mario + Rabbids game too but this tears it, I can (and do, mostly) live without Ubisoft.
PS - I feel like we are in an extreme minority for feeling this way, but I'm glad I'm at least not alone. ✌️😀 cheers
Sands Of Time was one of those games which just blew me away. The traversal was just magnificent. Best wall running in any game ever, I think. I was totally gutted by the two sequels!
@Truegamer79
"Shout out to the Snes version of the original too! It's basically the ultimate expanded edition with completely remade graphics and music"
oh man, I gotta play that! thanks!
Haven't really played these games for many hours, so I will pass. (Back then when I was a kid, I didn't had much interest to play them for long periods of time.)
