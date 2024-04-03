Ubisoft's Prince of Persia series enjoyed a successful return earlier this year thanks to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and it seems more adventures could be on the way.

According to a new "exclusive" from Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, Ubisoft is aiming to release a "roguelite" game "later this year" which is being made by Dead Cells' co-developer Evil Empire. It's titled 'The Rogue Prince of Persia' and would initially launch in Early Access on Steam.

The same exclusive goes on to mention how this title would receive "constant free updates and evolve over time based on community feedback". The art style is set to take inspiration from "Franco-Belgian comics" and the game's apparently been in development for four years.

Ubisoft also previously revealed a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time in 2020, but it's been delayed multiple times. The last update in November 2023 revealed the project had passed an "important internal milestone" and mentioned how development was progressing.