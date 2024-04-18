The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Grounded (Microsoft Studios, 16th Apr, $39.99) - Survive, build and explore in this immersive co-op survival-adventure game where you’re the size of an ant and where the insect life reacts to your actions! Play solo or with up to three friends online* and discover the treacherous wonders of your own backyard. Build bases to protect your stuff and craft new tools, weapons and armor to improve your chances against hazards of all shapes and (very large) sizes. Plus, create and share fresh adventures in Playgrounds Mode.

Planet of Lana (Thunderful, 16th Apr, $19.99) - A young girl and her loyal friend embark on a rescue mission through a colorful world full of cold machines and unfamiliar creatures. Experience a cinematic puzzle-adventure framed by an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies. Planet of Lana is available now. - Read our Planet of Lana review

Sticky Business (Assemble Entertainment, 17th Apr, $9.99) – In this cozy business simulation, you run a sticker shop in which you create and ship stickers to customers. There are over 400 design elements to choose from, and you can get upgrades — including effect foils — for even more options. Learn more about each customer’s life as you fulfil their unique requests. Plus, the Sticky Business Complete Bundle includes the Plan With Me paid DLC** that adds ten more customer stories revolving around the theme of journaling, and over 100 more sticker elements!

stitch. (Lykke Studios, 17th Apr, $14.99) – Create beautiful embroidery patterns by solving puzzles (called Hoops) of varying difficulty and sizes. Complete Hoops in whatever order you’d like – each one offers a relaxing and calming experience, featuring a handy hint feature as well as various accessibility settings. After completing a Hoop, you can play it again in Free Stitch mode. The limited-time Daily Shikaku puzzles offer a challenge and no hints, while weekly Hoops are inspired by real-life events and filled with trivia.

Switch eShop - New Releases

4 in a row (TREVA, 18th Apr, $19.99) - Astoundingly simple and exciting every time: Who will be the first to arrange four of their chips in a row – vertically, horizontally or diagonally? Block your opponent and draw them into your trap. But be careful not to fall into a trap yourself. Entertaining brain training for two bright minds!

A Tale of Paper: Refolded (Digerati, 18th Apr, $14.99) - A Tale of Paper: Refolded is a puzzle-platformer that tells the story of Line, a magical character made of paper who can use origami to change its shape. Transform into a frog, a rocket, a bird and more as Line embarks on an emotional journey to fulfill the dream of its creator

Aery – Cyber City (EpiXR Games, 18th Apr, $9.99) - You will discover unknown, giant, and beautiful environments and you will be able to enjoy the feeling of flying while exploring a whole world filled with beauty and little secrets. Within every area of the world, you must find a certain amount of memory shards to remember the path that leads to your destination and advance with the story. Once you have found all the memory shards you are free to explore the next area.

Alchemy Pipes Puzzle (Last Qubit, 12th Apr, $9.99) - Pipes, pipes, pipes. . . Everywhere I look, I can see pipes filled with magic potions. This immersive pipe game moves you to medieval times. The times when wizards were mixing their magic potions and they were trying to unscramble the most difficult mystery puzzles. You can become such a pipe wizard. You just have to tap the elements and rotate them in such a way that you connect pipes and design the pipeline with a magic potion inside. This is the fewest moves challenge! The fewer moves you make to connect the pipes, the higher score you will achieve. After each completed pipe level you are given pure gold coins.

Arcade Archives VS. SUPER XEVIOUS MYSTERY OF GUMP (HAMSTER, 11th Apr, $7.99) - "VS. SUPER XEVIOUS MYSTERY OF GUMP" is a shooter released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. ) in 1986. Take control of the SOLVALOU, a cutting-edge fighter craft, and fight off the XEVIOUS forces to save humanity. Solve the secret puzzle in each area to make your way to the enemy fortress where their leader GUMP lies in wait!

Archer 3D: Bow Shooting Range (Megame, 18th Apr, $4.99) - In this addictive game, you will test your accuracy and dexterity as you become a true master of spear throwing and archery! A variety of tasks await you, from simple static targets to complex moving targets. Each challenge requires you not only to master your skills, but also to think strategically to hit your target using the weapons available to you. Don't forget to keep track of the number of shells! You have a limited number of spears, arrows and other projectiles, and using them wisely is the key to success.

ArcRunner (PQube, 17th Apr, $19.99) - A meta-virus has infected KORE, the AI of the titan class space station The Arc, causing the ArcRunner protocol to be initialised. You have been brought back to traverse the station, defeat its zone guardians, locate KORE, and reset it. The catch? Every robotic entity on The Arc is against you and hunting you to stop you from fulfilling your mission.

BUNNY GARDEN (qureate, 18th Apr, $22.99) - This is a dating sim adventure game that takes place in a gentlemen's haven called "Bunny Garden". At "Bunny Garden", you can enjoy drinking with the adorable staff, and develop relationships. Forget about your daily stress and enjoy to your heart's content. Your choices will shape the narrative. The fate of your relationships rests solely in your hands.

Corn Kidz 64 (Diplodocus Games, 19th Apr, $6.99) - Follow the young goat Seve into his recurring dream, in which he meets his friend Alexis, who wants to help Seve break free from the dream. Corn Kids 64 is a 3d platformers that closely resembles the classics from the early 3d era. In a world full of secrets, Corn Kidz 64 lets you explore Seve's dynamic moveset and meet various fun and unique characters. Evocative low poly graphics with various display options allow for an authentic 90s experience or a modern HD resolution.

Courageous Reasoning Nori 6 MikiEdition Last (HERO GAME,12th Apr, $1.50) - What is the darkness in Miki's heart? Courage began to explore Miki's motives.

Dadish 3D (Thomas K Young, 23rd Apr, $14.99) - After his children are lured away by dubious pop-up advertising, Dadish sets out to find them in his craziest adventure yet. Explore an exciting world, face off with fast-food themed foes, and reunite Dadish with his missing children in this challenging 3D platforming adventure.

Dream Tactics (Freedom Games, 15th Apr, $17.99) - Ready your decks, pick your party, and prepare for battle! Innovating on the tactical RPG genre, Dream Tactics delivers rich character customization, strategic combat, and tactical card combos to explore. The Dream World is in peril! It is up to our unlikely hero, Neru, to assemble a formidable team to defeat the Pillow Legions and save the Dream World from its inevitable collapse. The only problem? Neru may have slacked a bit on learning the magic of the Dream World and is almost out of time until its destruction! Defeat Fluffy Foes!

EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE II PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 18th Apr, $6.49) - This is an action RPG released by T&E SOFT in 1985. The protagonist, chosen by God for their pure heart, embarks on an adventure to seal away evil consciousness. The popular collision-based attack system from the previous game is back, and this time, new magic such as FIRE, ICE, WAVE, and JUMP are introduced. With the addition of the parameter FORTH (conscience), concepts of good and evil are expressed. The game also features information gathering through conversation mode, shopping in towns, character development, and a map six times larger than the previous game, surpassing it in both quality and quantity.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games, 23rd Apr, $49.99) - Our story begins in one corner of Allraan, a tapestry of nations with diverse cultures and values. By dint of sword, and by way of magical objects known as “rune-lenses,” the land’s history has been shaped by the alliances and aggressions of the humans, beastmen, elves, and desert people who live there. The Galdean Empire has edged out other nations and discovered a technology that amplifies the rune-lenses’ magic. Now, the Empire is scouring the continent for an artifact that will expand their power even further. It is on one such expedition that Seign Kesling, a young and gifted imperial officer, and Nowa, a boy from a remote village, meet each other and become friends.

Epic Dumpster Bear 1.5 DX: Dumpster Fire Rebirth (Log Games, 18th Apr, $4.99) - An Evil Corporation destroyed his forest, now it's his turn to take out the trash. . . . . again After Edmonton was destroyed in the aftermath of "Epic Dumpster Bear 2" Dumpster Bear travels back in time to save the future. "Epic Dumpster Bear 1. 5 DX" injects the play control and mechanics from "Epic Dumpster Bear 2" into remixed levels from the indie cult classic "Epic Dumpster Bear" creating a brand new epic adventure of 2D retro platformer goodness. The new blueberry powerup introduces speed as never seen before to help dumpster bear collect every level's speedrunning medal. Containing a brand new story, new honey and blueberry powerups and exhilarating 3D bonus levels, "Epic Dumpster Bear 1. 5 DX" is the dumpster-themed gaming event of the decade.

Evil God Korone (Vaka Gamez, 13th Apr, $3.95) - "Tsugunohi," a horror game that invades your everyday life, and Inugami Korone of the VTuber group "hololive" have collaborated! The controls are the same as in "Tsugunohi," and as you keep moving to the left, horrors will come one after another. Will you be able to endure the horror phenomenon? Inugami Korone, who has played many horror games in real life, has become an evil god and taken over "Tsugunohi". You, too, should cut off your finger and offer it to her. *This is a collaboration game for Inugami Korone's birthday in October 2021.

False Dream (Tenkai, 18th Apr, $2.99) - In the room within the dream, there are places different from those in reality. These are called anomalies. When you find these anomalies and capture them with a camera, time advances by one hour. It seems that if it becomes 9 o'clock, you can escape from the dream. The dream begins at 1 o'clock.

Fight Club (Sabec, 11th Apr, $14.99) - Introducing the heart-pounding "Fight Club" bundle, featuring three exhilarating fighting games: Boxer, Fight, and Teddy Gangs. Prepare to dive into the world of intense combat like never before!

Glorious Savior (KEMCO, 11th Apr, $13.49) - Rain, an aristocratic protagonist, is tasked by the king to retrieve a stolen sword used to defeat an overlord centuries ago. Little do they know, their journey will unravel the threads of fate, leading them through time to mysterious realms of the past.

Ikki Unite (Sunsoft, 18th Apr, $14.99) - Ikki Unite: The Glorious Return of the Underdog! Yes, you read that right. No need to clean your glasses or pinch yourself—you’re wide awake! Ikki Unite is making a grand return in 2024! Face off against a locust plague threatening our very existence. Enlist up to 16 friends in this erratic multiplayer bullet hell, sprinkled with Roguelite mechanics. This isn’t just a game; it’s a rebellion bringing back the charm, the chaos, and the ""What am I even playing? "" vibe of the original 1985 classic. Grab your bamboo : Ikki Unite. Because every game deserves a redemption arc, even this one.

Insurmountable (Daedalic Entertainment, 24th Apr, $24.99) - Insurmountable is an adventure roguelike with permadeath, in which the player has to overcome huge mountains. Thanks to the procedurally created environment, no two climbs are the same. Make sure that your climber stays alive by always making sure that your vital values don't get into the critical range. This task is made more difficult by a dynamic weather system, day/night changes and a multitude of randomly generated events, where you never know in advance how they will end. Your decisions matter. . . . every single one. Because anyone could be your last.

Japan Train Models – JR Freight Edition (G-MODE, 11th Apr, $9.99) - Japan Train Models, a game that lets you enjoy trains in its entirety, is now available with trains of JR Freight! There are two modes to play: Pazzle mode, Layout mode, and Encyclopedia mode! You can enjoy the fascination of trains as much as you want.

Jorel’s Brother and The Most Important Game of the Galaxy! (Double Dash Studios, 10th Apr, $14.99) - “Jorel’s Brother and The Most Important Game of the Galaxy” is a point-and-click adventure about an eight-year-old boy who lives with his eccentric family in the shadow of Jorel, his handsome and popular brother. Based on the award-winning Brazilian animation “Jorel’s Brother”, in this game you will be able to step into the yellow boots of none other than Jorel’s Brother in an interactive story full of comedy, mystery, and twists and turns! It’s like playing a brand-new full-sized episode of a cartoon!

Lunar Axe (QUByte Interactive, 18th Apr, $4.99) - Lunar Axe is a point-and-click adventure game with locations and story inspired by real places with incredible hand-drawing art. The story begins after a massive earthquake rocks the city, trapping you inside the ruins of a collapsed building. Now, you must find a way to escape this abandoned house, unravel the mystery behind the strange tremors, and meet the guardian spirit of a mystical artifact. Investigate, collect, match clues and objects through various puzzles and HOG scenes. Find historical items that will help you understand the mystery that surrounds the city.

Lunar Lander Beyond (Atari, 23rd Apr, $29.99) - As a newly appointed captain of the Pegasus corporation, you must guide a roster of colorful pilots, eclectic advisors and state-of-the-art landers through a taxing series of missions. Deliver cargo, retrieve resources, and rescue stranded pilots as you navigate a mysterious universe of moons and planets. It’s a thankless job, replete with tension and danger, and it takes a psychological toll on your crew. But someone has to keep this unseen lifeblood of the interplanetary economy moving.

Magical Girl Dash (404, 19th Apr, $4.99) - Magical Girl Dash: Retro arcade game starring Sophie, a student who battles evil covertly as a magical girl. Combat alien cat swarms in a runner-style setup, utilizing Sophie's long-range magical attack and potent short-distance kick.

Make It Fly! (TapNice, 12th Apr, $4.00) - Become a master constructor and create flying machines that stand the test of quality - only sky's the limit! Build your own airplanes and use them to complete exciting missions. Are you ingenious enough to make all of it work?

MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED (Level-5, 24th Apr, 24th Apr) - Customize the parts and weapons of giant robot Rogues to take back the Earth from alien invaders in this mecha action RPG. Defeat enemies with flashy and exhilarating attacks!

Odd Hue Out! (MASK, 18th Apr, $3.99) - Hidden among a multitude of colorful illustrations is one with a different color. Find it within the time limit for an easy brain workout in this spot-the-difference game.

Park Them All! (BoomHits, 12th Apr, $4.00) - Welcome to the ultimate parking adventure - "Park It All! " Get ready to rev your engines and test your precision in this thrilling video game where you become the master of parking! Dive into the world of "Park It All! " where every car enthusiast's dream comes to life. With a wide array of cool cars at your disposal, from sleek sports cars to massive trucks and everything in between, the possibilities are endless! Explore multiple captivating locations, each with its own unique challenges and environments. From bustling city streets to scenic countryside vistas, every level offers a fresh and exciting experience. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newcomer to the world of parking games, "Park It All! " offers gameplay that's both accessible and engaging.

Perfect Knife (Entity3, 13th Apr, $0.99) - Throw knives and smash the targets! Pass through gates to gain power ups and special abilities. Upgrade your abilites and knives using the cash and gold you collect. Reach the final target board and try to throw the perfect knife!

Picross -LogiartGrimoire- (Jupiter, 18th Apr, $19.99) - Logiart Grimoire is a puzzle game that combines the number puzzle "Logiart" and the word puzzle "Fusion" in which you deduce combinations from clues.

Pretty Girls Escape PLUS (eastasiasoft, 18th Apr, $4.79) - Rescue and meet 9 cuties as you master brainteasing escape puzzles! Pretty Girls Escape PLUS is a block puzzler where the objective is to clear blocks of the same color by moving them left or right. As you match and connect, lines will disappear and allow character blocks stacked on top to drop further down the screen. Get the character blocks to the exit at the bottom of the stack, and you win!

Puss in Boots: Purrfect Adventures (DEMENCI, 24th Apr, $4.99) - Embark on a feline-fueled journey in "Puss in Boots: Purrfect Adventures"! This thrilling 2D platformer game invites players into a whimsical world where our daring hero, Puss in Boots, sets out on a daring quest to save the day.

Ratyrinth (eastasiasoft, 24th Apr, $4.99) - Take the role of a nimble rodent separated from his family and lost in a frightening forest filled with fearsome foes! Ratyrinth is a side-scrolling precision platformer with brainteasing level design and retro presentation. Run, jump, cling to walls, swim and climb through mazelike stages presented in minimalistic 2-tone style with fluid pixel art animation.

Ready, Steady, Ship! (Untold Tales, 18th Apr, $14.99) - Keep the line moving! Chaotically assemble the most efficient conveyor belts to keep the goods flowing out of the factory! Use various tools and equipment to overcome the ever-increasing challenges and goods the factory throws at you. Best played in 2-player couch coop but also supports single-player. Multiple Tools, Various Solutions Your job is simple - rebuild the conveyor belts and get the goods flowing out of the factory. As you progress you’ll be given all manner of tools, equipment, and conveyor parts to overcome obstacles.

Reigns: Beyond (Devolver Digital, 17th Apr, $4.99) - As an intergalactic indie rockband, plot your rise to *star*dom, traveling from planet to planet and gig to gig on your quest for fame and fortune. Play local (and not-so-local) clubs throughout the galaxy, recruiting alien band members along the way, and rock out across the cosmos! But make sure you're managing your ship's resources and keeping your crew in check while on this stellar tour because one wrong decision may leave you dead in space!

RISKY CHRONICLES and the curse of destiny (Consulog, 20th Apr, $9.99) - Immerse yourself in the platform games of the 90s with "RISKY CHRONICLES and the Curse of Destiny"! Experience a captivating adventure that cleverly blends classic platform game elements with modern mechanics. Embark on the role of Risky, a fearless explorer, as you are transported through mythical locations such as an ancient pyramid, a mysterious Aztec temple, a ruthless desert, an enchanting underwater world, a haunted house full of secrets, an ancient military factory with intriguing mechanisms, a prehistoric cave full of mysteries, and many other surprises!

Ruff Ghanor (DX Gameworks, 10th Apr, $19.99) - Get ready to embark on an epic and challenging journey, where you will become Ruff Ghanor, the young cleric destined to confront the tyrant Red Dragon, Zamir, and free the kingdom from his relentless oppression. Trained by the monks of St. Arnaldo Monastery, Ruff will face the forces of the fearsome dragon to protect his people while discovering the truth about himself.

Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse Ep2: Caged (Ratalaika Games, 18th Apr, $4.99) - Join retired salesman rabbit, Hank, and his canine pal, Larry, in part 2 of this story-driven game series as they use their knowledge of influence and persuasion to make their way through the apocalypse—without having to risk their own skin. Can you convince animals to enter dangerous looting locations, and then bargain with them to split the loot with you? With a mixture of dark comedy and the use of influence tactics, this story-driven game puts you behind the wheel of the characters’ choices.

Sokobalien (Afil Games, 28th Apr, $4.99) - Discover a new world of intergalactic challenges with Sokobalien - the puzzle game that will take you beyond Earth! Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey and become the builder of the largest space farm in the galaxy? In Sokobalien, you take on the role of a fearless alien determined to create a farm of epic proportions. Your mission is to push cows, sheep, pigs, and chickens, ensuring that the UFO beams abduct them.

Sokobond Express (Draknek, 18th Apr, $14.99) - Starting with only one atom to navigate can feel like a breeze, but don’t be fooled. As the game progresses and you learn new rules and mechanics, you’ll have to maneuver multiple molecules simultaneously on the same screen, staying on your toes and consistently reconsidering the space around you as the challenge level ratchets up. Experiment with various solutions and watch your plan inevitably combust as you must consistently rethink and reevaluate your path forward.

Stone Age: Digital Edition (Acram Digital, 18th Apr, $14.99) - What can you do in Stone Age: Digital Edition? In Stone Age, you take on the role of a prehistoric human. Beginning with archaic tools, you collect wood, stone, and gold to attain higher levels of knowledge and build sturdier structures. With resources being scarce, you must compete for the limited number of spaces on the board that produce them while also gathering food to feed your growing tribe. How bright is humanity's future? It depends on You! How do you play Stone Age: Digital Edition? In Stone Age, the players live in this time, just as our ancestors did. They collect wood, break stones and wash their gold from the river. The players expand their village to achieve new levels of civilization.

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU (EA Originals, 23rd Apr, $17.99) - Embark on a poignant single-player story shaped by actor Abubakar Salim’s own experience with grief, discovering how love gives us the courage to press on after devastating loss. Wield powers from the Sun and the Moon to defeat restless spirits in rhythmic combat and become a worthy Nganga: a spiritual healer. Discover a rich universe with untold lore of chaos & order and journey through mystical 2.5D realms awash with colour and depth, emboldened by multi-award-winning composer Nainita Desai's enchanting original score.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants (GameMill Entertainment, 23rd Apr, $29.99) - Re-experience the 2017 arcade classic with 3 additional stages and 6 additional boss battles! Take control of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello or Raphael in this classic beat-em-up inspired by the cult favorite Turtles in Time. Play with your friends through local co-op and dominate the Foot Clan to foil the Shredder’s maniacal plan.

The Mildew Children (Valkyrie Initiative, 17th Apr, $8.49) - Featuring a blend of 2D adventure and visual novel, The Mildew Children is a grim tale about a village inhabited only by children who follow savage pagan traditions. A young witch named Kyrphel, along with her sisters, are bound to perform a macabre Ritual in order to save their village. A witch's demise during the ritual is not extraordinary, since not all can triumph over Mistress Death. This time, Kyrphel is strong enough to handle it. Or so she thought. Combining the elements of fairy tale and horror, the story draws on pagan folklore and ancient beliefs.

Tongue Tale (Remke Albrecht, 12th Apr, $7.99) - Leap, stick, and swing your way through the enchanting realms of Tongue Tale – a vibrant 2D platformer where you step into the webbed feet of a fearless blue frog! Master the art of the tongue! Use it not just to snack flies, but also to cling to walls, swing over gaping chasms, and outplay your foes. Journey through 7 beautifully hand-crafted worlds, each bursting with unique challenges, secrets, and charming aesthetics.

Trackline Express (BUBBLEBIRD STUDIO, 18th Apr, $12.99) - ALL ABOARD Get your tickets to ride the Trackline Express today! Small disclaimer: there might be some missing rails sections. And occasional barbarian attacks. But don’t worry, our trains are the most reliable out there. Some just require a few upgrades here and there. Other than that, a perfectly fine ride is awaiting for you! Did we mention wildfires? Trackline Express is a train builder where you need to reach the stations while keeping your passenger safe from attacks and wildfires. Gather wood, rocks, ores, coal, and then transform them into various resources to create new buildings and equipment using blueprints that you unlock along the way.

Unboxing – Idle Factory Simulator (404, 18th Apr, $9.99) - Unboxing is a captivating game, offering a meditative and relaxing experience for players. With an atmosphere that blends futuristic technology with the excitement of unboxing, this game will take you on a journey where the satisfaction of encountering unique items is the main goal.

Where is Drake? (Marginalact, 19th Apr, $9.99) - Have you ever looked at the pickture with many people to find one specific person and struggled to find them? Now, you can struggle more in a cozy story-driven clicking game where your goal is to find Drake, the pirate! At this time, you will have an HP bar and item to put on your character to see Drake or to uncover the horrors of the world around you.

Which Country Is Larger? (SOURCE BYTE, 18th Apr, $2.29) - Embark on a journey of geographical discovery with "Which Country Is Larger? " - a captivating and straightforward game that puts your knowledge of world geography to the test! In this addictive challenge, players are presented with two options, A and B, representing different countries or territories. Your task? Simply determine which of the two is larger in terms of land area. Navigate through a diverse array of options, ranging from well-known superpowers to lesser-known regions, each with its own unique size and significance.

What will you be downloading this week? Grounded Planet of Lana Sticky Business stitch. 4 in a row A Tale of Paper: Refolded Aery - Cyber City Alchemy Pipes Puzzle Arcade Archives VS. SUPER XEVIOUS MYSTERY OF GUMP Archer 3D: Bow Shooting Range ArcRunner BUNNY GARDEN Corn Kidz 64 Courageous Reasoning Nori 6 MikiEdition Last Dadish 3D Dream Tactics Eggconsole Hydlide Ii Pc-8801 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Epic Dumpster Bear 1.5 DX: Dumpster Fire Rebirth Evil God Korone False Dream Fight Club Glorious Savior Ikki Unite Insurmountable Japan Train Models - JR Freight Edition Jorel's Brother and The Most Important Game of the Galaxy! Lunar Axe Lunar Lander Beyond Magical Girl Dash Make It Fly! Megaton Musashi: Wired Odd Hue Out! Park Them All! Perfect Knife Picross -LogiartGrimoire- Pretty Girls Escape PLUS Puss in Boots: Purrfect Adventures Ratyrinth Ready, Steady, Ship! Reigns: Beyond RISKY CHRONICLES and the curse of destiny Ruff Ghanor Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse Ep2: Caged Sokobalien Sokobond Express Stone Age: Digital Edition Tales of Kenzera: ZAU Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants The Mildew Children Tongue Tale Trackline Express Unboxing - Idle Factory Simulator Where is Drake? Which Country Is Larger? Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (25 votes) Grounded 8 % Planet of Lana 4 % Sticky Business 8 % stitch. 4 % 4 in a row 0% A Tale of Paper: Refolded 0% Aery - Cyber City 0% Alchemy Pipes Puzzle 0% Arcade Archives VS. SUPER XEVIOUS MYSTERY OF GUMP 4 % Archer 3D: Bow Shooting Range 0% ArcRunner 0% BUNNY GARDEN 0% Corn Kidz 64 12 % Courageous Reasoning Nori 6 MikiEdition Last 0% Dadish 3D 0% Dream Tactics 0% Eggconsole Hydlide Ii Pc-8801 0% Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes 24 % Epic Dumpster Bear 1.5 DX: Dumpster Fire Rebirth 0% Evil God Korone 0% False Dream 0% Fight Club 0% Glorious Savior 0% Ikki Unite 0% Insurmountable 0% Japan Train Models - JR Freight Edition 0% Jorel's Brother and The Most Important Game of the Galaxy! 0% Lunar Axe 0% Lunar Lander Beyond 0% Magical Girl Dash 0% Make It Fly! 0% Megaton Musashi: Wired 4 % Odd Hue Out! 0% Park Them All! 0% Perfect Knife 0% Picross -LogiartGrimoire- 8 % Pretty Girls Escape PLUS 0% Puss in Boots: Purrfect Adventures 0% Ratyrinth 0% Ready, Steady, Ship! 0% Reigns: Beyond 0% RISKY CHRONICLES and the curse of destiny 0% Ruff Ghanor 0% Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse Ep2: Caged 0% Sokobalien 0% Sokobond Express 0% Stone Age: Digital Edition 0% Tales of Kenzera: ZAU 8 % Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants 16 % The Mildew Children 0% Tongue Tale 0% Trackline Express 0% Unboxing - Idle Factory Simulator 0% Where is Drake? 0% Which Country Is Larger? 0% Nothing for me this week 0%

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!