Although Nintendo has officially wrapped the development of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Switch, it hasn't completely forgotten about this particular entry.

On the My Nintendo Store this week, it's added a New Horizons-themed 'Leaf Bandana'. This item will set you back 500 Platinum Points (shipping fees apply) and is made of 100% polyester. Here's the full rundown:

Live your best island life with a Nook Inc. leaf-motif bandana inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Bandana Size: 23”x 16”, Package Size: 5.5”x5.5”

Apart from this a 3-pack of 'The Roost Coasters with tin' is also back. It's available for 800 Platinum Points: