In case you missed it, Nintendo used this year's MAR10 Day celebrations to reveal that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door will be heading to Switch on 23rd May. Off that back of this date announcement, the Big-N also provided a first look at the game's box art and gave a sneak peek at some new screenshots too.

We'll start things off by judging a game by its cover. @NintendoEurope gave the following look at TTYD's fresh Switch box art, which sees Mario (with a revolutionary new white outline) take centre stage. A host of familiar faces stand in the background. It's much the same as the Japanese cover for the GameCube original, but hey, we rate the vibrancy of the whole thing.

In case you are wondering, yes, the game's Japanese release has the same cover. No variation to be seen here!

Now, onto those all-important new screenshots. There was no new trailer to accompany the latest announcement, but the game's Japanese website was updated with a bunch of fresh snaps, showing a little more of the graphical upgrade that we saw in the initial Direct announcement. All in all, it's looking very clean.

Check out the gallery of new screenshots below:

Nice, right? Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door flies onto Switch this May.

MAR10 Day 2024 also brought us the Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Switch release date, confirmation of a new Super Mario Bros. movie, a peek at some upcoming Mario Kart LEGO and more. Some bumper announcements for the calendar event of the year, eh?