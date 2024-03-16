If you're planning to collect the full line of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo now that the final figure (Sora from Kingdom Hearts) has been released, you might actually have a chance of completing this goal with ongoing restocks in recent weeks.

As highlighted by Comicbook.com, amiibo hunters in North America will be pleased to hear GameStop is restocking four different amiibo from the Ultimate collection. This includes Charizard, Pikachu, R.O.B. and the Duck Hunt amiibo.

They're all available now for pre-order, with the official re-release scheduled to take place on 26th April 2024. They'll set you back USD 15.99 each.

These restocks follow updates for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate last month which bumped the game up to Version 13.0.2 - adding support for the final amiibo. Nintendo has also recently held fifth anniversary celebrations for the game with some new spirits and events taking place.