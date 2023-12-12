The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sora amiibo is now available to pre-order from My Nintendo Store UK.
The final entry in the Smash collection, this Kingdom Hearts amiibo is currently listed for £12.99 and is set to release on 16th February 2024.
If previous releases are anything to go by, we imagine that this little guy won't be hanging around for long. So, if you are a big fan of Kingdom Hearts or if you are simply keen to wrap up the Smash amiibo collection once and for all, this is your chance to snap it up.
The pre-order page can be found by heading over to My Nintendo Store UK, or following the link below.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Did you manage to pick up this amiibo? Let us know in the comments.
[source store.nintendo.co.uk]
Comments 9
Got mine. That should complete my whole SSB amiibo collection now.
Unfortunately it's out of stock here in Italy on the My Nintendo Store, will try to see if I can preorder it from somewhere else then and regardless, thanks for letting us know with this article!
I really think Nintendo is secretly planning a new season with 5 new characters. Is seriously hope they do. Still play this game EVERYDAY.
Phew! I was so worried I'd miss this and my collection would never be complete but thanks to this article I got my order in 😁
@JimNorman Thank you NintendoLife - I don't know how many of my complete amiibo collection you have helped me secure over the years, but this is another one. Whilst the more recent ones have been easier to get some do still sell out and I expect this one will too.
Thanks for the heads up! I've got it pre-ordered, so now my Super Smash Bros Amiibo collection will finally be complete!
I was waiting for the listing to go live for a few hours.
Finally my Smash Amiibo Collection is at an end just over 9 years later once I have it on my shelf. 🙂
Nearly a decade later, and the collection will be complete.
It was a mistake to get so far in with amiibo
Thanks for the heads up! Preordered!
Don't even have Smash Bros Ultimate xD, but been a KH fan since the first time I saw the original game's trailer back in 2000 on some random video game TV channel in Italy. So this Amiibo a must buy.
Tap here to load 9 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...