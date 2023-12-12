The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sora amiibo is now available to pre-order from My Nintendo Store UK.

The final entry in the Smash collection, this Kingdom Hearts amiibo is currently listed for £12.99 and is set to release on 16th February 2024.

If previous releases are anything to go by, we imagine that this little guy won't be hanging around for long. So, if you are a big fan of Kingdom Hearts or if you are simply keen to wrap up the Smash amiibo collection once and for all, this is your chance to snap it up.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The pre-order page can be found by heading over to My Nintendo Store UK, or following the link below.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Did you manage to pick up this amiibo? Let us know in the comments.