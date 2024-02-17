Alongside the launch of Sora and the arrival of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Version 13.0.2 this week, Nintendo appears to have restocked multiple amiibo on its official store in the US.

As highlighted by 'Amiibo News' on social media, these restocks include Smash Bros. fighters like Sephiroth (Final Fantasy), Mega Man, and even Metal Gear Solid's Snake. Each one will set you back $15.99. Unfortunately, some have already sold out!

There also appear to be a few other restock like the Pikmin themed amiibo, so get them while you can!

"HOLY RESTOCK! Loads of amiibo up at Nintendo Store! Sora, Pikmin, Snake, Villager, Sephiroth, Falco, Mega Man, Fox, and MORE!"

As part of the release of the Sora amiibo, Smash Bros. game director Masahiro Sakurai has shared a final message acknowledging how this is now technically the end of Ultimate's development cycle, with his team's work complete.