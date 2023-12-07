Alongside the announcement Sora is joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo line in February next year, Nintendo has revealed its plans for the game's 5th anniversary.

To celebrate this milestone, it will be offering brand new spirits in January 2024. According to the translation, these spirits will be joined by amiibo tag tournaments, where players can challenge amiibo they've raised.

There will also be a special event taking place, which runs from now tomorrow until 13th December. During this event, you can earn 5 x EXP and SP across five days, and obtain five additional "Snack L". Here's a look at the artwork for it:

Smash Ultimate Director Masahiro Sakurai has also shared a teaser message on social media about the new spirits. Here's a rough Google translation: