There's some incredibly sad news coming out of Japan today, with the official Dragon Ball social media account revealing the legendary manga creator and character artist Akira Toriyama passed away at the age of 68 on 1st March 2024 from acute subdural hematoma.
Toriyama was an icon of the manga and anime industry. He was best known as the creator of the Dragon Ball series after finding success with Dr. Slump. He also had an absolutely huge impact on the video game industry - crafting the famous characters in Square Enix's Dragon Quest series and other games like Chrono Trigger and Blue Dragon.
According to the official update, Toriyama still had several works he was in the middle of creating. This included the upcoming anime Dragon Ball Daima. A video game adaptation of the manga Sand Land is also out next month.
A funeral service has already been held with his family and relatives, and plans for a commemorative gathering are still being considered. Here's the full statement shared by the official Dragon Ball account:
Dear Friends and Partners, we are deeply saddened to inform you that manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age of 68.
It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve.
However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akria Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.
We inform you this sad news, with gratefulness for your kindness during his lifetime.
Funeral service was held with his family and very few relatives. Following his wishes for transquility, we respectfully inform you that we would not accept flowers, condolences gifts, visiting, offerings and others. Also, we ask you to refrain from conducting interviews with his family.
Future plan for commemorate gathering is not decided, we will let you know when it's confirmed. We deeply thank you for your understanding and support as always.
March 8th, 2024
Bird Studio, Capsule Corporation Tokyo
On behalf of the entire team and community here at Nintendo Life, our thoughts go out to Toriyama's family and friends during this difficult time.
[source twitter.com]
Dragon Quest VIII is one of my favorite games of all time. RIP, a legend has passed on.
Rest in Peace, your legacy will live in the hearts of those who watched/read/played Dragon Ball, Dr. Slump, Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger or Blue Dragon.
Having said that, I'm glad his work is part of Smash Bros. Ultimate, where I can see it along with some of my all-time favorite characters.
This is truly sad news. I’m at a loss for words. Thank you for everything, Akira Toriyama. RIP
From Dragon Quest, to Chrono Trigger, and so much more.
It's sad to see him gone, but his legacy will outlive us all ❤️
Enjoy your trip down Snake Way, Sensei. Just watch out for the Home For Infinite Losers, you'll need to hold back your perversions or find a trampoline. The world will be a less merry place without you.
Whoa so what would happen to Dragon Ball Daima now? Anyways RIP Akira Toriyama, can't believe this actually happening and so soon too. Dragon Ball and Dragon Quest will never be the same without him and on the Year of the Dragon as well.
The man will forever be remembered for his legendary work on Manga as well as Chrono Trigger and the Dragon Quest series. May he rest in peace
Dang. I'm a Dragon Ball and (just recently) Dragon Quest fan myself, the former since the early 90's, and I'm definitely disappointed and saddened by this news. In fact, I probably wouldn't have been into Japanese media had it not been for him
Either way, hopefully his current (working) projects and such can prevail just as much without him. Rest in peace, Toriyama-san.
May he rest in peace, I wish his family and friends well.
Anyone that has lived in the 90's has watched Dragon Ball Z. He took a Chinese legend and turned it into the most iconic series of all time. He will be missed.
I will never forget learning that Stanley Kubrick’s final film was Eyes Wide Shut, and that it released in 1999. I was 7, I remember my parents going to see that movie. The name Stanley Kubrick meant nothing to me
At the time, and 2001: A Space Odyssey, Full Metal Jacket, and The Shining were a least another 10 years away from entering my consciousness as an adult with artistically opinionated delusions.
It’s like realizing that David Lynch is still alive, and that Mulholland Drive is not ancient history. Or that Twin Peaks just got a finale in the last decade!
Akira Toriyama was (chiefly - may we always remember a team is behind great artists) responsible for some of the art of my lifetime, that also transcends it. It is unbelievable that we lived in the time that he did, and saw his impact made in real
Time. I am grateful, and I wish his family healing in this tough time. A lot of us are going to miss him
He's one of those people who I never really thought about ever leaving us, absurd as that is. I just thought he'd always be around. The reality is less kind. Hope he rests well, and I'm grateful for his works.
RIP to this legend. Dragon Ball is one of my favorite series out. I enjoyed Sand Land and Dr.Slump as well. He will be missed but we will never forget this man.
Rest in Power, Toriyama-sensei 😔
I'll be definitely be buying the new sand land game coming out to show more appreciation for the excellent media he has provided and I may even get the old mangas out and binge them all.
Thank you & rest in peace.
If i ever find all seven, i know who i’m wishing back.
R.I.P.
<3
Oh my goodness...my jaw dropped! RIP
I'm devastated. I just read through some of his earliest works in excitement for the upcoming Sand Land game. Now I'll play it in tears. An absolute legend, and like many, Dragon Ball/Z was a huge part of my childhood. RIP.
Akira Toriyama's works were always beside me growing up. I will cherish those memories forever. RIP.
Really bummed to hear this, very unexpected as he’s been working on new Dragon Ball stuff. This one’s gonna stick with me like Tom Petty, still not completely over that one, and it’s been years. You never know.😢
How unexpected. Though I was drawn to anime pretty early, I did not like Toriyama's style at first. It seemed so simple and the character designs were not what I was used to. I only include that to say that I came to appreciate it very much before too long going so far as to buy some of the original manga in Japanese just to admire it. And then it's not just about the art on a page, but also the story behind it. Looking back, it's not surprising that I heard his name so often when I asked people, Japanese and American, who some of their favorite comic book artists were. And I enjoyed his style applied to video games as well. Sad to hear this news of a legend gone.
I don't know about the rest of South America, but I can confirm the entirety of Mexico is now closed down in mourning.
Dang, this absolutely sucks.
Like many others Dragon Ball/Dragon Ball Z was a major part of my childhood/teenage years. The series that really made anime popular in the west, and what got me into anime. While I'm not as into the medium like I once was, I'll always have a soft spot in my heart for it, and a big part of that is because of Toriyama.
Toriyama's creations will always hold a special place on my gaming heart, Chrono Trigger its my favorite RPG ever and easily on my top 10 best games of all time. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans.
Grew up watching DBZ with my brother and hvae been a huge dragon ball fna ever since, thank you so much for all your work and R.I.P
Dragon Ball touched my life and the lives of millions of others.
Thank you, Toriyama.
Your work will live on for decades to come.
Sad. Very young for Western standards. I grew up with Dragon Ball and just played Builders II with great pleasure.
Dang. Grew up on Dragon Ball and Chrono Trigger.
The clot shot claims another. RIP Toriyama-san.
Thank you Toriyama-san for your contributions to manga, video games, and illustration. I will fondly remember you every time I play Dragon Quest. Seeing the various DQ merch in Akihabara was a delight when I visited and shows the great passion for these characters. Just got my copy of Dragon Quest VIII for PS2 in the mail from eBay and I can’t wait to explore another one of the worlds you made possible.
Only a passing fan of Dragonball and DQ, and still gutted by this news. Feels several decades too soon.
We live at a time when so many creators of landmark anime, games, and the like are still alive and kicking. Appreciate them while we can, because it won't always be so.
On his way to learn the Spirit Bomb and crack jokes with King Kai now.
RIP, and wishing the best to his family and friends! We lost another legend here.
This is without a doubt one of the hardest punch in the guts ever. Even though I outgrew Dragon Ball a long time ago it still has a special place in my heart because it was not only one of the first mangas I ever read but also one of the very first works that introduced me to the Japanese entertainment industry.
The world of manga, and comics in general, has lost another legend. Rest in peace Toriyama sensei, and thank you for hard work and timeless contributions.
A true legend has left us. He touched so many lives be it anime fan or gamer. He will be missed.
That is SOME whiplash. Such a legend in not only video games but manga and anime. And in my eyes, 68 is just too young...
