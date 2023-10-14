Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The multiplayer survival game Dragon Ball: The Breakers today celebrates its first anniversary, and as part of this, Bandai Namco announced Season 4's starting date during a special live stream.

It will begin next month on 1st November and is titled "1st Anniversary Season". It will contain a "Raider Feature update", new characters (including a new raider and survivor skins), and new features, which will be revealed "just prior" to the start of the season on October 27th / 28th.



This is just a small part of the entire update so look forward to the special live stream where Season 4 contents will be revealed!

Join us on 10/27 19:00 PDT | 10/28 4:00 CEST! pic.twitter.com/O3G5376092 Here's the summary on Season 4 latest information that was revealed today!This is just a small part of the entire update so look forward to the special live stream where Season 4 contents will be revealed!Join us on 10/27 19:00 PDT | 10/28 4:00 CEST! #DBTB October 14, 2023

The game's producer revealed how the new raider has "overwhelming destructive power like never before" and also mentioned how in addition to three survivor skins, the team would add one new outfit version of an existing character.

In the lead-up to this, Breakers will also be hosting a "1st Anniversary Approaches! Campaign" where you can receive summon tickets and anniversary tickets, and unlock all sorts of other goodies. As part of this, Bandai Namco has launched a new item distribution event. If you enter COMINGSOON in-game, you'll unlock 10 x Season 3 summon tickets.