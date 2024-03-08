The passing of Dragon Ball creator and manga/anime legend Akira Toriyama at the age of 68 has come as a shock to fans the world over.

From colleagues and collaborators to the millions of people who have enjoyed his work, his death has led to an outpouring of tributes online.

Below we'll be collecting together tributes posted by figures across the manga, animation, and video game industries — and further afield — as fans and friends of this luminary character artist share their thoughts.

Rest in peace

Akira Toriyama sensei

Rest in peace

Akira Toriyama sensei

ご冥福をお祈りいたします。 — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN)

I've just received some sad news. The manga artist Akira Toriyama has passed away... I'm filled with sorrow. Your work was a beacon for my creativity. Thank you, and may you rest in peace...

It cannot be understated how large an impact Akira Toriyama had on this world and it's culture.



To his friends and family, I wish you all of my love and condolences. We will all be mourning with you. — Kevin Afghani (@KevinAfghani) March 8, 2024





RIP Akira Toriyama. His legacy is felt by us all. Here is an excerpt from an interview were Suda51 ponders continuing NMH after 3, comparing it to when Trunks showed up in Dragon Ball.





Oda,

"It is too early.

Oda,

"It is too early.

The hole is too big. Sadness washes over me when I think that I will never see him again. I have admired him so much…

Creators of 'ONE PIECE', Eiichiro Oda, and 'NARUTO', Masashi Kishimoto both release responses upon learning of Akira Toriyama's passing:





Thank you for all the characters and adventures, the make-believe special moves and power-ups at recess, the stickers, posters, trading cards, and figurines. The Videogames. The wonder and speculation before, and after each episode. The laughs from the…

My heart just sank.





"I am still in a state of disbelief at the sudden news of Mr. Toriyama's passing.

"I am still in a state of disbelief at the sudden news of Mr. Toriyama's passing.

I know Mr. Toriyama since I was a writer for Shonen Jump, and at the recommendation of my editor, Mr. Torishima, I decided…

Dragon Quest Game Designer, Yuji Horii reacts on Akira Toriyama's passing.

We'll add further tributes to this article throughout the day as people process the news and reflect on a man who, through his art, influenced video games and modern popular culture in a way that is difficult to quantify.

Feel free to share your own thoughts below.