The passing of Dragon Ball creator and manga/anime legend Akira Toriyama at the age of 68 has come as a shock to fans the world over.
From colleagues and collaborators to the millions of people who have enjoyed his work, his death has led to an outpouring of tributes online.
Below we'll be collecting together tributes posted by figures across the manga, animation, and video game industries — and further afield — as fans and friends of this luminary character artist share their thoughts.
We'll add further tributes to this article throughout the day as people process the news and reflect on a man who, through his art, influenced video games and modern popular culture in a way that is difficult to quantify.
